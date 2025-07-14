Salon de Holmes Episode 9 Preview, Spoilers: Mystery Surrounding Gong Mi Ri Deepens

Salon de Holmes episode 9 will air on ENA on Monday (July 14) at 10:00 pm KST. With only an episode left for the finale, the followers of this action comedy drama are looking forward to the dramatic climax. The newly released stills capture a heartbreaking moment of Gong Mi Ri, leaving the audience wondering about the reason for this tense atmosphere.

People in Korea can watch the penultimate episode of this action comedy drama on TV or stream it on Genie TV. K-drama fans from countries, including the US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, China, Canada, and the UK, can watch the ninth episode of this mini-series with subtitles on various streaming platforms.

Here are the International Air Timings of Salon de Holmes Episode 9:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Gong Mi Ri seems to have reached a breaking point, as the preview image shows her sitting in a hallway wearing a hospital gown. A photo captures an emotional moment of Mi Ri as it highlights her battered and bruised face. Another picture shows Park So Hee, Chu Kyung Ja, and Jeon Ji Hyun watching her from a distance as she was lost in thought. The tense atmosphere has deepened the mystery surrounding Mi Ri.

Salon de Holmes is an ongoing action comedy drama starring Lee Si Young, Jung Young Joo, Kim Da Som, and Nam Gi Ae. It premiered on ENA and Genie TV on Monday (June 16). Screenwriter Kim Yeon Shin wrote the script for this mini-series. Min Jin Ki directed the K-drama in association with Jeong Hyeon Nam.

The mini-series focuses on four women -- sharp-witted sleuth Gong Mi Ri (Lee Si Young), insurance queen Jeon Ji Hyun (Nam Ki Ae), former ace detective Chu Kyung Ja (Jung Young Joo), and part-time job expert Park So Hee (Dasom). They live in the same apartment complex and team up against the troublemakers in their community.