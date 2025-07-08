Blue Dragon Series Awards 2025: Girls' Generation Member YoonA , Jun Hyun Moo to Host Glam Event

Blue Dragon Series Awards 2025 is almost here with star-studded performances, new winners, and other eye-catching moments. The annual award ceremony will take place at the Incheon Paradise City in Seoul on Saturday (July 18) with a live telecast from 8:30 pm KST. Korean drama lovers worldwide are eagerly waiting to watch their favourite stars walk the red carpet in their best looks.

Girls' Generation member YoonA and television personality Jun Hyun Moo are returning to host the award ceremony, taking place on Friday, July 18. The pair has been hosting the glam event since its launch in 2022. Their amazing chemistry and steady presence made them the ceremony's iconic faces. YoonA and Jun Hyun Moo are expected to elevate the award show with their natural and polished delivery.

The pair shared their thoughts about returning as hosts of the Blue Dragon Series Awards for the fourth consecutive year. The veteran television personality, who gained popularity by hosting cultural programs, award ceremonies, and variety shows, said it is an honour to be a part of this glamorous event.

"In an era when streaming series are at the forefront of K-culture, it is an honor to host the Blue Dragon Series Awards every year, which stands at the heart of it. Coincidentally, the first year I hosted the Blue Dragon Series Awards was also when the focus of content began shifting toward streaming series. As the ceremony continues to grow into a leading force in this cultural trend, I will take on my role with an even greater sense of responsibility and duty. I hope viewers look forward to the fantastic chemistry I will share once again this year with YoonA, who is sure to shine even brighter," he shared.

YoonA also shared her excitement about returning as a host of this annual award ceremony. She said the star-studded event has always excited her because she can meet the main characters of several series that received love over the past years.

"It is even more meaningful, and I am truly grateful, to be able to serve as MC for the fourth time since the beginning of this event, which has grown into a true celebration of the industry. As a host again this year, I will do my best to deliver the excitement and positive energy of the event to viewers," the Girls' Generation member added.