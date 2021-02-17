Salma Hayek, who featured in a telenovela in the initial days of her career as an actor, recalled that she was sobbing while shooting for a sex scene in the film Desperado. Hayek opened up about how her earliest movie role gave her a traumatic experience, which she still vividly remembers.

The 'Frida' actor was paired with Antonio Banderas in the flick directed by Robert Rodriguez. Hayek played Carolina in the film, which marked her first major gig in Hollywood. While she was excited to land her role in the movie, she was unaware of the sex scene between her character with her co-star in the film, which later garnered much attention from the audience in theatres.

On Monday, Hayek appeared on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast where she reflected on her breakout role in the 1995 film opposite actor Antonio Banderas, who played the character of El Mariachi. The 54-year-old star said that she was close to the director of the film and even shared a better relationship with his then-wife, Elizabeth Avellán which is why she went ahead with the project. She revealed that she shot the sizzling love scene in front of the Rodriguez and the stars of the film on a closed set including Avellán, who was a producer.

"So, when we were going to start shooting, I started to sob," Hayek said, according to Hollywood Reporter. She also feared to do the role as she thought she couldn't do it. "I don't know that I can do it. I'm afraid," said the actor to the other cast members of the film.

Hayek also remembered that she was afraid of her then co-star Antonio. She said that he was nice and an absolute gentleman. "We're still super close friends — but he was very free. It scared me that for him, it was like nothing. I started crying, and he was like, 'Oh my God. You're making me feel terrible.' And I was so embarrassed that I was crying," the actor said.

On the personal front, Salma Hayek has been married to wealthy French businessman François-Henri Pinault for 15 years. Many claimed the actor ended up with the Kering CEO for his cash, which she has already denied. "You know the thing is that in pictures you cannot begin to guess the magic in him," said the Oscar-nominated actor. Backing her decision, Hayek also highlighted that her husband has made her become a much better person in a healthy way.