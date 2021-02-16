Lacey Evans has announced that she is pregnant. The American professional wrestler, during live Raw show on Monday night, revealed the news. The wrestler, who was part of a tag team action with Peyton Royce to take on Asuka and Charlotte Flair, was seen staying away during the match as Royce sealed with both Charlotte and Asuka right from the beginning to take on the beating. When Evans was tagged into the ring, the wrestler chose to walk away revealing her pregnancy. She said that she could not lay hands on her as she is with a child.

Lacey's sudden pregnancy revelation put an end to the match - Evans and Peyton Royce vs. Charlotte Flair and Asuka on Monday's Raw without a winner. Ric Flair topped it off by yelling out, "Call me daddy! Woo!" Charlotte's reaction matched that of her fans with the insinuated storyline. WWE has changed the direction of Lacey's angle with Charlotte Flair after learning she's pregnant. Lacey, who was scheduled for a fight with Asuka for the upcoming RAW Women's Championship is surely not going to get in the ring for the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view this Sunday. Moreover, WWE is yet to announce a replacement for Lacey Evans.

This isn't the first time Evan's giving an excuse for her baby. She has a daughter, Summer, whom she used for storylines while attacking Sasha Banks, WWE member of the SmackDown brand.

Meanwhile, Lacey, who has a huge fanbase worldwide shared a smouldering Instagram post today. The stunning WWE star sizzled in a red polka-dotted bodycon dress while she posed with a handbag teasing her match in RAW. The post, which she captioned, "You nasties ready for R❤W?" grabbed several likes and views within minutes after it was uploaded on the internet. Lacey, who likes to show off her WWE stunts, has over a million followers on her official Instagram account.

Born as Macey Estrella-Kadlec, Lacey has been married to Alfonso, with whom she shares daughter Summer. They currently live in Parris Island, South Carolina.

Lacey Evans Daughter