Salma Hayek knows how to amaze her 12 million followers on Instagram. Salma Hayek recently shared a couple of photos in which she is sporting a short bikini from a beach but the celebrated actress posted the pictures with the wrong caption.

Earlier this week, the 53-year-old Salma Hayek posted a stunning bikini picture on her Instagram with the wrong caption. While enjoying her vacation, the Frida movie actress wanted to tell the world about her love for turtles. She uploaded a picture in which she is looking gorgeous in her pink-red two-piece bikini but forgot to bring turtle in the same frame as hers. For the picture, she wrote in both English and Spanish that she likes turtles on the beach.

"I like #turtles on the beach. Me gustan las tortugas en la playa," she wrote in the first picture.

Several fans were quick to notice that there was no reptile insight in Salma Hayek's stunning picture. Fans commented the same on Hayek's picture and pointed the same to her. Following this, the Grown-Ups movie actress posted a second picture, revealing more skin — and bringing a gorgeous turtle with her.

"Oops... I posted the right caption but the wrong picture without the #turtle #ISuckAtSocialMedia. Vaya... escribí las palabras correctas pero me equivoqué de foto y puse una sin tortuga. Soy un caos para las redes sociales," she captioned the next photo that showed her lying on a beach ground in her stunning two-piece bikini.

After Salma Hayek posted a series of photos of herself showing her toned body, several users started to comment that she enhanced her beauty by surgery. However, back in March, Hayek stated that she has not done anything and added that she doesn't know how to explain it to anyone.

Meanwhile, Salma Hayek has several interesting projects lined up for 2019 and 2020. The Wild Wild West movie actress will star in Marvel's The Eternals movie as Ajak. In addition to this, she is going to star as Sonia Kincaid in Patrick Hughes' The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard alongside Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson. She is also set to star as Isabel in Owen Wilson-starrer Bliss movie.