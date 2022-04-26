Sahara Ray: OnlyFans Model Removes Bikini Collection After Social Media Outrage Over Swimsuits Featuring Hindu Deities

Only Fans model Sahara Ray has dropped a controversial collection from her "Sahara Ray Swim" brand after the swimsuits, featuring prints of Hindu gods and goddesses, sparked outrage on social media.

The swimwear, a part of the brand's "Aura collection 2022," comprised mostly of thongs and micro string tops, featuring images of Hindu deities. An archive of the collection can be accessed here.

Twitter Reactions

The surfer-turned-OnlyFans-model's swimsuit collection sparked backlash from the Hindu community on Twitter, who shared images of the objectionable swimwear on the platform.

One user wrote, "So, now in the name of Aesthetics, they are using Hindu Gods as prints on Bikini Bottoms & Tops. This is Sahara Ray's swimwear company, Justin's ex. Is this just for the design or they've a motive behind? Or If they are too religious? They should start it with Jesus, isn't it?"

Meanwhile other users pointed out that Ray was blocking them on social media when they drew her attention to her "offensive" swimwear collection. "Stop profiting off Hinduism and printing deities on your bikinis. And whenever someone calls you out or asks you to apologise stop blocking them it's giving clown behaviour," tweeted one user.

In a tweet, the Hindu IT Cell called the swimwear "derogatory and defamatory" and said it was proceeding with legal action. "We have taken cognisance of this matter. It's absolutely derogatory and defamatory act against Hindu ideals," the tweet read. "We are not going to tolerate this and our team will legally proceed in this matter."

Ray Deletes Collection from Website, Makes Social Media Accounts Private

A day after the outrage, Ray dropped the collection from her website. The webpage now reads, ""0 products. Sorry, there are no products in this collection."

The social media outrage also prompted the Only Fans model to turn her Instagram and Twitter account private. She has not yet addressed the controversy or issued an official apology.

This is not the first time an international celebrity has faced criticism for mocking a Hindu deity. Last year, Rihanna faced backlash after she posed for a topless photo with a pendant featuring the Hindu God Ganesha, as previously reported. Cardi B also sparked furore after photos of the rapper posing as the Hindu Goddess "Durga" for a sneaker promotion started circulating online.