SafeMoon Can Help Half a Million Investors Turn 'Millionaires' by 2030, But Here's the Catch

Warren Buffet once famously said, 'Our favorite holding period is forever'. The billionaire investor then went ahead explaining, ''If you don't feel comfortable owning a stock for 10 years, you shouldn't own it for 10 minutes.''

Buffett lost a staggering $23 billion during the 2008 financial crisis which led to the stock market crash and his company Berkshire Hathaway lost its AAA rating overnight. The bloodbath the market witnessed was unprecedented in recent memory and he referred the period as ''Financial Pearl Harbor''.

Despite all of this, Buffet still loyally held on to his assets and never pulled out majority of his shares from the stock market and now 13 years later, the same shares have tripled in value and he's the seventh richest person in the world.

SafeMoon Investment Advice

As per SafeMoon's website, 2.5 million investors have placed their bets on the coin in the hopes of becoming rich.

Out of these 2.5 million, only 17% of investors own 100 million tokens or more, which is approximately (more or less) 430,000 people and only these many can actually turn millionaires if SafeMoon touches $0.01.

Financial experts claim SafeMoon can touch the 1 Cent mark only after 2030 as the present decade's financial stability remains volatile due to the global economic condition affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Will All 17% Of SafeMoon Investors Become Millionaires?

Now will all the present 17% of the holders turn millionaires post 2030? The answer is no. But why, you make ask? Well, here's the catch!

The crypto market is full of up and downs with a little 'highs' and extreme 'lows'. The market can upset, drag and spit at investors with drastic fluctuations and only the toughest in the market's 'survival of the fittest' can truly hold their assets up and above 2030.

Investors don't simply invest and forget their holdings, they check it every day and every hour and get disappointed when the coin doesn't perform as per their expectations. This increases the chances of selling their holdings.

To be much more clear, SafeMoon investors are mostly first time buyers and dream of being millionaires 'as soon as they invest'. Thousands of people are already upset that SafeMoon is going backwards instead of forward despite the coin being only five months old.

Like Buffet said, if an investor doesn't feel comfortable owing a stock for 10 years, he is not worth to hold it for 10 minutes.

Considering this type of 'get rich quick' mindset, not all of the 17% investors would hold on to their assets by 2030 and more than half of them are expected to sell their portfolio by 2025. That makes the count reduce to 8.5% of the present holders.

Also, considering SafeMoon breaks out three or four zeroes by 2025, many more investors are expected to sell off their holdings reducing the number by another half making it around 4.2% of investors keeping their assets post 2030.

So out of the present 430,000 people who could actually be millionaires when SafeMoon reaches $0.01, only 25,000 of them can make it the finish line when the coin reaches the 1 Cent milestone and earn millions.

SafeMoon in reality can turn every investor a millionaire when it reaches 1 Cent and the best way to do it is to - read the first line of the article again.