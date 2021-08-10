SafeMoon Whales Dump 2.1 Trillion Coins and Abandon Ship Post 'Beta Wallet' Debacle

SafeMoon whales are on a dumping spree as a whale sold 2 trillion coins and abandoned ship with whatever profits could be made out of it, while the other two whales pulled the plug with 498.9 billion and 8.9 billion coins respectively.

The coin slipped further post the large dumping but managed to pick up steam and traded in green as the crypto market is up.

SafeMoon recently launched the Beta version of the 'SafeMoon Wallet' asking investors to download the app and give feedback about improvements and technicalities.

However, most of the investors seem to have been unhappy with the way the wallet is built and stated that the developers have done a shoddy job and lamented that the app looks like it is done by interns or college-goers.

Many other software engineers took to Twitter claiming the app is not up to the mark and the developers have taken all the feedback and revealed they would be working to solve the issues surrounding the application.

The Beta version of SafeMoon Wallet read: ''A secure place to store and trade your Safemoon. Some features include Simplex integration, dark mode, contacts list, hold to cancel, and haptic feedback,'' and also ''The SafeMoon exchange is a revolutionary new idea that will bring tokenomics to all of crypto on it's platform. We call this Cryptonomics.''

However, it is not known when the official version of SafeMoon Wallet would be launched and how long would it take to prepare for the final release.

The CEO of SafeMoon, John Karony, thanked investors for the valuable feedback on the Beta Wallet and tweeted, ''Thank you #SAFEMOONARMY! For those of you on the #SAFEMOONWALLET beta, looking forward to your continual feedback. Let's #Evolve together! #SAFEMOON.''

SafeMoon is among the most talked about meme-cryptocurrency in the market and early investors who joined the bandwagon during its initial days in March 2021 made millions when it reached its all time high in May and sold off their holdings.

The coin has been slipping ever since May and is yet to fully recover from the nosedive. SafeMoon at the time of publishing was trading at $0.000002295 and is up +2.92% in the days trade.