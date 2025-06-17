Sabrina Carpenter's 'Manchild' Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100, Sets Career Record

Pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter has achieved a major milestone as her latest single "Manchild" debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking her first-ever number one debut and second overall chart-topper.

The breakout hit follows her earlier success with "Please Please Please," the Grammy-winning track from her chart-dominating album "Short n' Sweet," which ruled the charts exactly a year ago, reports Variety.

"Manchild" is the lead single from Carpenter's highly anticipated upcoming album, "Man's Best Friend," scheduled for release on August 29. The single, released on June 5, racked up 27 million official streams, 14 million radio airplay impressions, and 20,000 digital sales in the U.S.

Fans quickly snapped up the 7-inch vinyl edition of "Manchild," which sold 14,000 units and featured an exclusive B-side instrumental titled "Inside of Your Head When You've Just Won an Argument with a Man."

Taking to Instagram, Carpenter shared insights on the song's origin: "I wrote 'Manchild' on a random Tuesday with Amy and Jack, right after we wrapped 'Short n' Sweet.'" It became the best random Tuesday of my life." She referenced her collaborators, Jack Antonoff (who co-produced the track) and Amy Allen.

Describing the track's essence, she wrote, "It sounds like the song embodiment of a loving eye roll and feels like a never-ending summer road trip. I wanted to release it now, so you can roll down the car windows and scream it all summer long!"

Despite the splash "Manchild" made, no other new singles entered the Billboard Hot 100's top 10 this week.

Sabrina Carpenter, who first rose to fame in Girl Meets World, debuted musically in 2014 with "Can't Blame a Girl for Trying." Her past albums include Eyes Wide Open, Evolution, Singular: Act I and Act II.

Her sixth album, Short n' Sweet, topped the Billboard 200 and spawned the top-three Hot 100 hits "Espresso," "Please Please Please," and "Taste," earning her two Grammy Awards.

(With inputs from agencies)