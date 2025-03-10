Sabrina Carpenter Faces Backlash after Flashing Underwear During Raunchy Performance at O2, Days after Her BRITs X-Rated Show Sparked Outrage

Sabrina Carpenter delivered another raunchy performance as she took the stage at London's O2 on Saturday during her UK tour, days after stirring controversy. The 25-year-old American singer left the audience shocked as she flashed her underwear beneath a daring, sequined co-ord while showcasing bold and suggestive dance moves.

She completed the eye-catching ensemble with a pair of matching knee-high boots. The star dazzled with glamorous makeup and styled her blonde locks into voluminous curls as she performed some of her biggest hits. Earlier this month, Sabrina returned to the O2 to kick off the BRITs, clad in red lingerie for an X-rated routine which paid homage to the UK.

Saucy and Suggestive Moves

At one point, she even knelt off camera in front of a dancer, who then gave a playful wink to the camera in an undeniably suggestive moment. Ofcom received over 800 complaints regarding the show, largely due to Sabrina's raunchy routine and Charli XCX's daring outfit.

Sabrina is known for incorporating revealing costumes and suggestive dance moves into her performances.

Her set aired before 9 p.m., prompting many viewers to voice their disapproval on social media. Ofcom has since confirmed that it received 825 complaints about the awards ceremony.

Some of the criticism was also directed at Brat singer Charli XCX, who won five awards, including Album of the Year. However, her sheer black dress sparked backlash from some viewers.

Ofcom is currently reviewing the complaints to determine whether an investigation is warranted.

While accepting the Artist of the Year award, the 32-year-old British singer claimed that ITV had "complained about my nipples."

Charli's remark drew cheers and applause from the audience as she joked, "I feel like we're in the era of free the nipple though, right? "They put the clap track on, cool. Thanks for being on my side."

Viewers Outraged

Outraged viewers pledged to report the controversial event—packed with headline-grabbing moments at The O2 in London—to both the broadcaster and the TV regulator. Parents of young children looked on in shock as the Espresso singer provocatively crouched in front of a dancer dressed as a King's Guard.

The camera then shifted to the 'guard,' who glanced at the lens and gave a playful wink.

During her performance, the singer also staged part of her song Bed Chem on an oversized bed, where she dramatically spread her legs apart.

"'Unsuitable material' should not be shown before 9pm and 'can include everything from sexual content to violence, graphic or distressing imagery and swearing," according to Ofcom.

Shocked viewers quickly took to social media platform X to express their disbelief over Sabrina's raunchy performance.

One mother said that her 11-year-old daughter is "obsessed" with the singer, adding, "I explained to her whilst watching this performance that this is why I'm not taking her to the concert."