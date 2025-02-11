Elon Musk Deletes Kanye West's X Account after Rapper's Controversial Super Bowl Ad and Online Rants

Elon Musk has confirmed that Kanye West's X account is now classified as NSFW (Not Safe for Work) following the rapper's deactivation of his profile. Musk stated that the public "won't be seeing" West's account anymore after a series of controversial posts.

West, 47, sparked outrage with anti-Semitic, misogynistic, and racist remarks over three days. His final tweets came during the Super Bowl, where he targeted pop star Taylor Swift while continuing his inflammatory statements.

Musk Confirms NSFW Classification

West appeared to deactivate his X account after posting, "I'm logging out of Twitter. I appreciate Elon for allowing me to vent." In response, Musk clarified that West's posts led to his account being marked NSFW. "His account is now classified as NSFW given what he has posted. You should not be seeing that anymore," Musk said.

In his final tweet, West described his time on X as a "cathartic" experience, likening it to an "Ayahuasca trip." He thanked his followers for their engagement and ended with, "Good afternoon and goodnight."

West Targets Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar

Despite claiming to be "in a good space," West's tweets triggered widespread backlash. He criticized Swift, writing, "IF IT'S ABOUT THE CULTURE ... WHY ARE WE LETTING TAYLOR SWIFT BE SEEN ON TV SINGING A SONG ABOUT TAKING A BLACK MAN DOWN?"

This comment appeared to reference Swift's recent Grammy performance, where she danced to Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us," a diss track aimed at Drake.

West also directed comments at Lamar, stating, "KENDRICK IS BEING USED BY THESE WHITE PEOPLE AND JEWS AND SO AM I." His remarks were swiftly condemned as offensive and discriminatory.

Musk Unfollows West

As the controversy escalated, reports surfaced that Musk had unfollowed West on X. In response, West posted, "fake nazis when a real nazi walks in," followed by another tweet saying, "EVERYBODY IS A NAZI TILL A REAL NAZI PULLS UP."

West also accused Musk of shadow banning him, alleging his visibility on the platform was restricted. "MY TWITTER REACH HAS BEEN LIMITED SO I AM NOT ALLOWED TO TREND DURING SUPER BOWL," he wrote. He then announced plans to launch a Discord channel, saying, "WELCOME TO AMERICA."

West Takes a Social Media Break

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Milo Yiannopoulos, owner of talent management firm Tarantula, confirmed that West would be stepping away from social media. Yiannopoulos posted on X, "Ye has deactivated his X account for the time being."

The controversy adds to West's history of inflammatory remarks, which have led to previous bans on social media platforms. While Musk initially reinstated West's X account in 2023, his latest posts appear to have crossed the line once again.

The move signals a rare instance where Musk, a self-proclaimed free speech advocate, has taken action against high-profile figures on his platform. As West remains off X, his future social media presence remains uncertain.