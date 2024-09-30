Sabrina Carpenter Brags About 'Getting Mayor Indicted' as She Breaks Silence on Her Role in Eric Adams Corruption Investigation

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter bragged on stage about "getting Mayor Eric Adams indicted" after one of her racy music videos was linked to the ongoing scandals surrounding the mayor. The 25-year-old joked during her apparent links to the federal corruption probe involving the mayor during a concert at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, as seen in social media footage.

"Should we talk about how I got the mayor indicted?" Carpenter said midway through the concert as fans cheered her. This is the first time Carpenter publicly addressed her links to the Adams' corruption scandal, which started when she shot scenes for her Feather music video at a church in Brooklyn.

Hammering Adams

The petite singer addressed the controversy just days after Adams pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy, wire fraud, and bribery in Manhattan federal court on Friday.

Carpenter made headlines earlier this month when it was revealed that federal investigators were also conducting a separate investigation into one of the mayor's close friends—a Brooklyn priest who caused a stir by allowing the pop star to film her provocative Feather music video in his church last year.

The Feather video, released last year, features Carpenter provocatively dressed at a 'funeral' for her ex-boyfriends inside Brooklyn's Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church. The scene shows the men committing suicide, with fake blood splattering onto the singer.

Federal investigators issued a subpoena to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Williamsburg, requesting information about any interactions between one of its head pastors, Monsignor Jamie Gigantiello, and the former chief of staff to Adams, Frank Carone.

The Brooklyn Diocese was so outraged by the video production that they demoted Gigantiello who authorized it, triggering an investigation that may have uncovered a series of wrongdoings and potential criminal activities.

Putting the Blame on Carpenter

Initially, Gigantiello said that Carpenter's team had "failed to accurately represent the video content" when he consented to let them film at the historic church.

"I offer my sincere apologies for this shameful representation which I whole-heartedly denounce," Gigantiello, who also serves as the FDNY chaplain, told his parishioners in a letter posted on Facebook.

"I agreed to the filming after a general search of the artists involved did not reveal anything questionable."

Gigantiello later sought forgiveness, but Bishop Robert Brennan expressed his outrage over the production, calling it a "desecration of the church" in a statement that removed Gigantiello from his administrative role.

The bishop also warned that he "is taking the matter seriously" and announced plans for a "broader administrative review" of the church to investigate further.