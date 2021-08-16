Ryan Proxmire: Michigan Cop Fatally Shot after Suspect Open Fires During Car Chase

A sheriff's deputy in Michigan was fatally shot on Saturday night during a police pursuit, according to police. Deputy Ryan J. Proxmire of the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office died on Sunday evening, hours after a gunman open fired from his car in the Climax township, according to reports.

The shooting started all of a sudden when Proxmire and other officers approached the car, least expecting that the suspect would open fire at the officers. The suspect was wanted from an earlier pursuit and was on the run. Proxmire's death has left the entire department in shock and an investigation has been launched.

Shot Suddenly

The Sheriff's Office announced Deputy Proxmire's death on August 15, just before 6 pm. He struggled for life for around 12 hours after being shot and finally succumbed to his injuries. According to Fox 17, Proxmire was part of a group of deputies who responded to the Shell Gas Station in Galesburg Saturday night where the suspect's car was spotted.

The officers were trying to arrest the suspect from an earlier pursuit and were unaware that he was armed. When Proxmire along with the other deputies approached the suspect, he pointed his gun at them. He then drove off the scene, leading the officers on a chase south.

Just a few minutes into the pursuit, the suspect opened fire at the deputies, shooting Deputy Proxmire near the intersection of MN Avenue and 38th Street in Climax Township. Deputy Proxmire's cruiser went off the road.

Fighting Till Death

The chase to nab the suspect continued with other deputies behind him. Not too many noticed that Proxmire was already hit by that time and was profusely bleeding. A Good Samaritan finally saw him and stopped and called 911.

Proxmire was rushed by ambulance to the hospital. The Sheriff's Office reported his condition as "extremely critical" at the time of admission. A few hours later he succumbed to his injuries. Deputy Proxmire previously worked in the corrections department before his service in road patrol. He was a field training officer, Taser instructor, and subject control/defensive tactics instructor.

"Deputy Proxmire's death earlier today from wounds suffered in a shooting last night should remind us of the danger law enforcement officers face every single day on the job," said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in a statement on Proxmire's passing.

On the other hand, the suspect finally was killed by deputies after his car became stuck in a field, MLive.com reported.

The deputies opened fire on the suspect after he left his car and shot at them, the report said.

According to the state of Michigan, Deputy Proxmire is only the second Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Deputy to die in the line of duty.