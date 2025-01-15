Ryan Caldwell: Vile Eagles Fan Who Hurled Verbal Insults at Female Packers Supporter Is Fired from His DEI Consulting Job

A Philadelphia Eagles fan, who was caught on video verbally harassing a female fan, has been fired from his job after being identified as a business analyst employed by a management consulting firm specializing in implementing DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) strategies.

Ryan Caldwell, who identifies using the pronouns "they/them," was caught in a viral video verbally attacking a female Packers fan, Ally Keller, calling her an "ugly, dumb c***," which drew widespread criticism. The 45-year-old was employed by BCT Partners, a management consulting firm headquartered in East Brunswick, New Jersey. The company's website highlights its mission to " harness the power of diversity, insights and innovation to transform lives."

Fired for Verbal Abuse

BCT Partners issued a statement on Tuesday night announcing the firing of Caldwell. The company said that they had completed their internal investigation and "decided to part company with the employee." However, the company didn't name the employee.

BCT Partners condemned Caldwell's behavior but said that they were doing so "without condemning the individual."

"In keeping with our company values, which are firmly centered on respect, dignity, and inclusion, we have decided to part company with the employee. This separation is effective immediately," the statement from the company read.

"We condemn our former employee's conduct in the strongest possible terms. This individual's conduct and language were vile, disgusting, unacceptable, and horrific and have no place in our workplace and society. Such conduct is not who we are and not what we stand for.

"At the same time, again to be true to our values, we can condemn the actions without condemning the individual. None of us deserve to be remembered for actions taken on our worst day. We have offered grace and support to our former employee."

In part of the video, Caldwell can be heard hurling an obscenity at Keller and her fiancé, Alex Basara, who addressed the incident publicly for the first time on Tuesday.

"She's an ugly, dumb c–t," Caldwell could be heard saying in the video. "You gonna do anything? Shut the f–k up and watch the game."

Eagles Also Punish Caldwell

Keller and Basara who had the grotesque language hurled at them told NBC10: "He was just going on and on and on. He wanted something out of us."

"So, I turned around, because I kind of had enough of it at this point, and I said, 'Well, maybe you should go back to third grade then because it seems like you're the one with the bad attitude.' And it seems like all the fans around us are the ones with the bad attitudes."

"I was I guess trying to stay calm but I was pretty fuming at that point and just hopeful that another fan would tell this guy to stop. And everyone just kind of stood around and I guess allowed him to call me that name," they added.

The Eagles have also banned Caldwell from attending any future events at Lincoln Financial Field.

BCT Partners expressed their hope that Caldwell would "learn and grow" from the incident and extended an apology to those affected by his "deeply offensive and misogynistic remarks."

"We sincerely apologize to the victim and for the many ways in which these events already have impacted so many people. We remain committed to gender equity and fostering a culture of respect and dignity for all," BCT Partners said.