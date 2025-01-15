Kamala Harris Roasted for Her 'Word Salad' as She Twists and Stretches Simple Message While Advising Los Angeles Wildfire Victims

Vice President Kamala Harris delivered one of her trademark "word salad" on Monday during a White House briefing on the catastrophic Los Angeles wildfires. The vice president, 60, encouraged Southern California residents, who have been displaced by extensive evacuation orders, to stay patient as emergency crews work to make neighborhoods safe for their return.

However, several users on X pointed out that Harris used an excessive number of words to convey a relatively simple message. "It's critically important that, to the extent you can find anything that gives you an ability to be patient in this extremely dangerous and unprecedented crisis, that you do," Harris said in her wordy message.

Harris and Her Word Salad

Social media users quickly started trolling Harris for turning a simple message into long and twisted one. One X user described the vice president's message as "Classic Kamala."

"'Be patient' means the same thing but listen to this word salad instead," another user tweeted.

Another social media user commented, expressing their continued amazement at "how much time she takes to get to the point."

One X user summarized Harris' remarks by saying, "So basically, these victims should be unburdened by what has been," referencing one of the vice president's well-known "word salad" phrases.

Many of President-elect Donald Trump's supporters joined the conversation, claiming that the nation "dodged a bullet" on Election Day. They also pointed out that Harris' "word salads" will soon no longer be an issue, at least not in the White House.

"Yes. Be patient," one Trump supporter wrote, before adding, "Competent leadership will be here in one week."

"Word salads are off the menu after January 20th," another X user posted, referring to Trump's inauguration date.

Firefighters Continue to Struggle

Meanwhile, firefighters are continuing to combat four active wildfires in Los Angeles but are preparing for further devastation as meteorologists forecast dangerously strong winds reaching up to 70 mph.

Over 100,000 residents have been forced out of their homes, with dozens still unaccounted for. Authorities have charged ten people for crimes linked to the wildfires.

Nine people are facing felony charges related to home burglaries in Pacific Palisades and Altadena, while another person has been charged with arson for deliberately igniting a fire in Azusa.

Amid these dangers in wildfire-affected regions, some A-list celebrities have opted to hire private security teams to safeguard their properties.