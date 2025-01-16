Ryan Caldwell: Eagles Fan Who Was Fired from His Job for Abusing Female Packers Supporter Breaks His Silence with Bombshell Claim

Ryan Caldwell, the disgraced Eagles fan seen in a viral video verbally abusing Ally Keller, a female Packers fan, and repeatedly calling her a "dumb c–t," has spoken out. Caldwell on Wednesday issued an apology for his behavior and actions. This came after he was fired from his job at a DEI-focused company and permanently banned from attending events at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

However, Caldwell claimed that the video that has now gone viral with over 30 million views, "does not reflect the full context of what transpired, and my actions were not without provocation" in the incident, which took place during the wild-card game on Sunday.

Apology but With His Own Defense

"While attending an NFL game last Sunday to support my beloved Philadelphia Eagles, an incident occurred that I deeply regret," Caldwell said. "What began as banter with two Packers fans sitting near me escalated to something more serious, and I said things that were unacceptable. In the heat of the moment, I chose unforgiving words to address one of the fans, Ms. Ally Keller.

"I want to sincerely apologize to Ms. Keller for those words, and to my wife, family, and friends, my former employer and colleagues, Packer fans, Eagle fans, the Philadelphia Eagles, the City of Philadelphia, and all who were offended.

"That said, there are two sides to every story. The video clip circulating online does not reflect the full context of what transpired, and my actions were not without provocation. I will live with this experience, and I am certainly paying a personal price. For those who don't know me, this incident does not reflect my values or the respect I have for others and is not indicative of the person I am."

A video of Caldwell's profanity-laden tirade surfaced online as the Eagles secured a 22-10 win over the Packers at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.

Vile Insults and a Job Loss

The clip, shared on X by Packers fan Alexander Basara, captured the appalling interaction between Caldwell and Basara's fiancée, Ally Keller. Online users quickly identified Caldwell after the video went viral.

In the footage, Caldwell can be seen yelling at Keller, who is wearing a Packers beanie, from his seat in the row behind her. At one point, he confronts Basara, asking, "Are you going to do anything?" he asks the man as he tries to step in. "Then shut the f*** up."

After a play review by officials, Caldwell is heard mocking the couple, saying, "It's not a touchdown, so you don't jerk off c*** in the air."

Basara fired back, "Ok, well don't call her a dumb c***," which triggered an enraged response from Caldwell.

He snaps back: "She's an ugly, dumb c***. You gonna do anything?", while Basara's fiancée pretended to cry and taunted him adding: "I'm ugly, I'm so hurt."

Caldwell worked for BCT Partners, a company based in East Brunswick, New Jersey, which promotes itself on its website as using "diversity, insights, and innovation to transform lives."

The company condemned the behavior shown in the video and initiated an investigation. Ultimately, they decided to sever ties with Caldwell, saying they "decided to part company with the employee."

"This individual's conduct and language were vile, disgusting, unacceptable, and horrific and have no place in our workplace and society. Such conduct is not who we are and not what we stand for," a statement from the company read.