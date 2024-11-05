Female Florida Therapist Accused of Sexually Abusing 15-Year-Old She was Counseling

A Florida therapist is accused of sexually abusing a 15-year-old boy she had been counseling.

Elizabeth Blanchard, 34, is charged with four counts of sexual battery of a minor and two counts of contributing to the delinquency, among other charges, according to court records.

Blanchard Sexually Abused the Victim in Her Office, Hotel Room

According to the arrest warrant, authorities allege that Blanchard, who worked at EPIC Behavioral Healthcare in St. Augustine, Florida, began having one-on-one sessions with the teen after first seeing him in group counseling.

The arrest warrant alleges that Blanchard began texting, calling and flirting with the teen. Eventually, authorities claim, it escalated into sexual abuse.

Blanchard allegedly committed the abuse in her office, as well as in a hotel in St. John's County, which she booked just to have sex with the teen, police allege in the warrant.

Blanchard Also Bought the Victim Alcohol, Vape Pens, Sent Him Nearly $9K on Cash App

In the warrant, authorities further allege that Blanchard bought the teen vape pens and alcoholic beverages and sent him money — up to $9,000 — several times on Cash App.

As reported by News4Jax, EPIC said in a statement that it had fired Blanchard. "We are shocked and dismayed by the actions of our former employee," EPIC CEO Nangela Pulsfus said in the reported statement. "The behavior in question goes against the values and standards of our company, and we do not tolerate such misconduct in any form."