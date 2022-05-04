Russian Spy Chiefs Plan to Assassinate Putin? Military Heads Could Stage 'Palace Coup' Says US General

A former US general has endorsed the possibility that Russian President Vladimir Putin could be killed by his country's spy and military chiefs as his invasion plan is failing in Ukraine. General Jack Keane revealed that Russian military figures are frustrated with cancer-stricken Putin but he believes that the President will do everything to remain in power.

"Putin will do anything to stay in power as he knows the alternative would be his demise. He's all about staying in power. That's his motivation. He will do anything to stay in power," Keane told Fox News.

Keane pointed out that Putin is fighting to remain in power. He is determined but Russia has faced massive military losses as his primary invasion goals are yet to be accomplished. Russia's military leaders now see Putin as responsible for all losses and are looking for possible opportunities to replace him, according to Keane.

Russian security bloc "siloviki" is unhappy with the president and blamed Putin for serious error as its soldiers withdrew from Kyiv and started focusing on Ukraine's eastern regions.

The inner circle of Russia's strongman could also be upset with him and Putin could face an uprising from them overgrowing full-fledged war and military losses in Ukraine.

Fresh intel analysis has also suggested that a palace coup could be staged to remove Putin from power. The coup is believed to be planned by his cronies for the next months, according to The Sun.

It's also believed that Kremlin insiders are distancing themselves from Putin. "This is the very first time the siloviki are putting distance between themselves and the president. Which opens up all sorts of possibilities," Russian security expert Andrei Soldatov told The Center for European Policy.

Previously, Russian analyst Alexey Muraviev had revealed that tensions were mounting between Putin and Russia's intelligence officials.

Tensions between Putin and spy chiefs are clear as "there's been a clear error of judgment that was made and it was probably driven by Putin himself about the situation in Ukraine," Muraviev told Sky News Australia.