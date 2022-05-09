Russian Space Agency Chief Says Putin Can Destroy NATO Nations in 30 Minutes If Nuclear War Breaks Out

The chief of Russian Space Agency Roscosmos has said his country could destroy all NATO members in half-an-hour if the conflict escalates to a nuclear war. Dmitry Rogozin shared the message on his Telegram channel on Sunday.

Warning against a nuclear war situation, the former Deputy Prime Minister suggested that Russia is advancing with an aim to get the better of its Western counterparts, all the while seeking the removal of Ukraine from the map, Metro UK reported.

In the Telegram post, Rogozin claims the North Atlantic organization is working on its plans to wage war against Russia. "It has not declared it, but it doesn't change anything. Now it's obvious to everyone," he continued.

Rogozin has also previously expressed his displeasure on the sanctions imposed on Russia by the West and has warned of Roscosmos leaving the International Space Station in a series of tweets last month. "I believe that the restoration of normal relations between partners in the International Space Station and other joint projects is possible only with the complete and unconditional lifting of illegal sanctions," he said as per the Insider.

Rogozin has also called out the West, saying that whoever planned the sanctions was "suffering from Alzheimer's disease"

Former astronaut Terry Virts previously told Fox News Digital: "[Rogozin] just threatened that the space station might de-orbit on American or European soil. He said it doesn't fly over Russian soil, so we don't need to worry about it."

Continuing in his Telegram post, the Space Agency Chief referred to the invasion as a 'war. "This is a war for the truth â€“ and the right of Russia to exist as a single and independent state," he said. "The very existence of a Ukraine separate from Russia will inevitably turn it into anti-Russia and a springboard of the West for aggression against our people," he continued.

Rogozin's comments come after announcement of Victory Day celebrations in Moscow on May 9, which generated a feeling of apprehension among the world leaders as the Russian President marked the parade with a "nuclear theme" with hopes to send a "doomsday warning to Europe and the United States."

The former Deputy Prime Minister was last seen in April, accompanying Putin to the Vostochny Cosmodrome, when the Russian officials hosted Alexander Lukashenko, the President of Belarus for negotiation discussions over Ukraine.