What is 'Holoporting'? NASA Teleport Surgeon to ISS to Talk to Astronauts Using New 3D Capture Technology

Did you know that human can virtually travel to space? Well, NASA has proved that virtual teleportation of human is now possible as the National Aeronautics and Space Administration of the U.S. federal government has successfully sent a surgeon where no man has ever gone before. The space agency beamed up NASA surgeon Dr Josef Schmid to the International Space Station as a hologram using a new technique called 'holoporting.'

Using this latest technique, Dr Josef Schmid was able to talk to the astronauts present at the space station in real time as a 3D hologram. Reports suggest that NASA is planning on using this for two-way communication between the astronauts and people on Earth, allowing earthlings to virtually visit their loved ones away in space and vice versa.

"This is a completely new manner of human communication across vast distances," leading flight surgeon at NASA Dr Schmid said while explaining the new technology.

What is 'Holoporting'?

Holoporting is a mixed technique of Hologram and teleportation. According to reports, Dr. Schmid has explained that this new technology allows reconstruction, compression of high quality 3D model of humans that can be broadcast in real time anywhere. When used in connection with HoloLens, a pair of mixed reality smart-glasses known to be under development as 'Project Baraboo' by Microsoft, users can hear, see and interact with remote participants in 3D.

While Microsoft had been using this technique since 2016, this is the first time NASA has virtually teleported a surgeon hundred of miles in space to show off this new technology.

Who is Dr Josef Schmid?

Dr Josef Schmid is a NASA flight surgeon and a major general in the United States Air Force Reserves. Born on July 6, 1965, the German-American physician had served as an aquanaut on the joint NASA-NOAA NEEMO 12 underwater exploration mission in May 2007, according to reports available on the internet.