Angela Bassett Snubs Jamie Lee Curtis After She Wins Oscar For Best Supporting Actress; Social Media Justifies Bassett's Reaction

Angela Bassett's reaction towards Jamie Lee Curtis's Oscar win has gone viral on social media with many users dubbing the 64-year-old actor as jealous. Bassett was competing with Curtis for the best Supporting Actress during the Academy Awards held on Sunday.

Bassett Refused To Give a Standing Ovation to Rival

While Bassett was nominated for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever", Curtis won the award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once." Dressed in royal purple gown by Moschino, a visibly upset Bassett was seen sitting in the audience as everyone around her gave a standing ovation to Curtis as she went on the stage to receive the award.

In the video clips, which went viral on social media, Bassett is not seen clapping for her rival. New York Post reported that earlier while arriving for the award ceremony Bassett, who was the first person to be nominated for an Oscar from a Marvel movie, said that she was "feeling pretty good."

Apart from Curtis and Bassett, the others who were contesting for the award were Stephanie Hsu, Hong Chau and Kerry Condon for the honor. During her acceptance speech, Curtis said that she shared the award with several people.

"To all the people who have supported the genre movies that I've made for these years, the thousands and hundreds of thousands of people, we just won an Oscar together," Curtis said before acknowledging her parents. "And to my mother and my father, who were both nominated for Oscars in different categories â€” I just won an Oscar!" she concluded.

Social Media Reacts

Bassett's open snubbing of the fellow actor towards the latter's major win did not go down well with many social media users. "Angela Bassett reaction hurts," tweeted a user.

"Regardless of who won that Oscar ... Angela Bassett could have clapped for the winner. To just sit there and not clap because you didn't win ..." wrote another user.

"Bassett is a fantastic actress. A shame she didn't continue performing tonight and applaud when Jamie Lee won. Everyone wants to win. However most won't. That's life. And sore loser is never a good look. #AcademyAwards," wrote another.

However, there were also many who felt that Bassett deserved an Oscar for her performance. "you're telling me that corny ass Performance from Jaime lee curtis was better than this piece of Art Angela Bassett delivered?" tweeted a user.

"angela bassett played a grieving mother, stephanie hsu played a queer multidimensional daughter, and i still don't know what the fuck jamie ass did in everything everywhere," read another tweet.

"Of course the #Oscars reward white mediocrity because in what world did Jamie Lee Curtis give a better performance in comparison to Stephanie Hsu or Angela Bassett?" wrote a user.