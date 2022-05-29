FSB Spy Claims Putin is Given 3 Years to Live Due to Cancer; Another Propaganda Piece as Russia Makes Significant Gains in Ukraine's East?

Doctors have given Russian President Vladimir Putin three years to live as his cancer is rapidly progressing, claimed an FSB spy. Russian intelligence is extremely concerned about the health of its leader as medics claimed that Putin is also losing his sight.

The spy revealed that Russia's strongman now needs everything written on paper in huge letters about what he's going to say.

Putin's Eyesight is Worsening

"We are told he is suffering from headaches and when he appears on TV he needs pieces of paper with everything written in huge letters to read what he's going to say. They are so big each page can only hold a couple of sentences. His eyesight is seriously worsening," the spy told The Mirror.

Putin, whose limbs now shake uncontrollably, has refused to wear glasses as it will show him weak.

FSB Defector Boris Karpichkov Revealed About Putin's Health

It emerged from the Russian spy to Boris Karpichkov, an FSB defector who is currently hiding in Britain.

The spy revealed that Putin even faces difficulties reading huge letters and suffers mood changes as he angers staff unnecessarily.

A Team of Doctors is Constantly Monitoring Putin

Putin is also being monitored constantly by a team of doctors as he is advised to not hold lengthy meetings and take a break in between.

In recent, Kremlin has not shared any details about Putin's deteriorating health but it has been maintaining that the President doesn't suffer from any serious illness.

Russia Makes Significant Gains in Ukraine's East



The report emerged as Russia has made significant gains in Ukraine's east region, where Kyiv's forces struggle to hold ground.

Putin's troops captured Lyman, a railway hub town, and surrounded Severodonetsk, where intense fighting is ongoing.

Ukraine's armed forces revealed that Russian forces used artillery to carry out assault operations in the area of Severodonetsk.

President Volodymyr Zelensky urged for more artillery and missiles as he confirmed that the situation in Ukraine's east region is very difficult.