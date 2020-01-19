Russian model Dasha Mart has dropped the sexiest photo on her Instagram lately. The diva who is known to stun her fans with some sizzling posts once in a while has once again wowed everyone with her Instagram post. In the latest photo on her official social media handle, she is seen wearing close to nothing showing off her ample cleavage and bare back. The bombshell goes topless while sporting only a sexy black lower lingerie.

As seen in the Instagram post, the photo has been shot somewhere in Miami, Florida. Mart often shows off her insane flexibility on social media. In one of her earlier posts, the trained ballet dancer shared a video in which she is seen performing yoga. The video has garnered more than 106K likes and comments that flooded her account.

Mart has around 1.7 million fans following her on her official social media handle. She keeps posting photos and videos from her day to day life and happenings to entertain her fans.

Mart had had a life full of struggle initially. In 1998, she moved to the US to join the entertainment industry, but at one point she had to become a babysitter for livelihood.

Mart was also homeless for a couple of weeks and later began her career as a strip dancer in a Hollywood nightclub.

In late 1998, the sexy model signed up with adult-film making company Vivid Video after which she became famous. She has featured in several magazines including Hustler and Penthouse.

Mart's stint in the Playboy Channel, VH-1, the Spice Channel, made her even more popular in the industry. Later, she went on to feature in a music video of singer Madonna.

Check out the photos and videos of the Russian hottie here.