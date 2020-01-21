Russian model Anastasiya Kvitko has once again taken the internet by storm with her sexy photos on Instagram. The diva has made heads turn in a barely-there string bikini swimsuit. The Russian hottie is known for her sexy hourglass figure and is referred to as the Kim Kardashian of Russia. The diva has posted the photo of herself on the social media platform which has garnered more than 281K likes.

According to the diva's Instagram profile, the Russian model is also called 'AK' having a whopping 10.5 million fans following her on the social media account. In an earlier post, Anastasiya had floored her fans by showing off her massive booty in tight biker shorts while she endorsed a Bang Energy promo. Anastasiya loves flaunting her assets on social media and her fans too seem to love seeing her that way.

Anastasiya came to be popular for her Instagram presence and has been making headlines. She is also a competition to the sexy Demi Rose Mawby, who is known to boldly go topless once in a while for her modelling assignments. Rose and Anastasiya often compete with each other through sexy Instagram photos and videos while fans are left wanting more.

Anastasiya is a stunner and in the latest Instagram photo, the bombshell, unlike in her Bang endorsements, is seen chilling out on a couch. She flaunts her famous round plump butts while sporting a cute mile.

Anastasiya has shared another photo in which she is seen sporting a black spaghetti top and denim jacket with skin-tight pants.

Anastasiya captioned the photo, "Do you like my new jacket?". While more than a million fans liked the picture and called the diva cute and gorgeous in their comments, one among them wrote, "yes, you have a cool style and those of fashionnova know it, I love that you wear your clothes are cute and sensual for a woman like you."