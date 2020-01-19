Jimena Sanchez, also called the Mexican Kim Kardashian, has taken the internet by storm with most of her photos on her official Instagram handle. Making headlines for her looks, she has more than seven million fans following her on the social media platform. Most of her photos on Instagram have millions of likes and comments.

In one of the photos shared by Sanchez, she is seen going topless. It has garnered over 240K likes while fans went gaga over the post. The black-haired beauty is seen donning a simple blue shirt with blue denim, looking smoking hot. She flaunts her curves while striking a sexy pose for the camera.

Sanchez displays her curves in a recent post

In another post shared recently, Sanchez displays her curves in an off-shoulder bodycon dress which looks terrific. The bombshell recently shook fellow model and competitor Yanet García with her hot Instagram photo.

According to a media website, the Fox Sports host, Sánchez left her fans speechless with a post that showed her in a sexy animal print body-hugging dress.

Sanchez stuns her fans with every post she shares on her official Instagram account while her rival García is seen flaunting her plum butts on her own social media handle.

Ever since Sanchez was inducted by sports broadcaster Fox Sports, she has become a popular face in the entertainment industry. She is mostly known for her social media presence and her Kim Kardashian-like hourglass figure.

Sanchez is a Mexican by birth

Sanchez is by birth a Mexican and was brought up in Veracruz. Initially, she caught the attention of her fans after she launched a sexy photo blog called Mad Mamacitas with her best friend, where she posted hot pictures of herself and of her friends.