Ana Cheri is back to woo her fans with another sizzling post on her official Instagram handle. She has shared a sexy photo of herself in a red hot swimsuit on her Instagram account that has set the internet on fire. In the photo, the 33-year-old diva is seen sizzling in the sexy outfit and pairing up with a reflector and an animal print hat while enjoying a sun bath on the beach in the Bahamas.

The American bombshell captioned the photo: "I am just going to post what I feel like on this trip." It seems the model was earlier taunted for sharing scandalous pictures on her Instagram account. Recently, Cheri posted a naked photo of herself which racked up more than a million likes and comments. The photo went viral on the internet and it became a talking point.

Earlier, Cheri showed off her sizzling chemistry with hubby Ben Moreland. The two were seen cuddling and kissing on the beach where they have gone vacationing. Cheri shared the photo on her Instagram account that left her fans awestruck. In the photo, Cheri wore a sexy violet string lace bikini flaunting her plump butts while her husband wore blue-colored shorts.

The 33-year-old model is known for her sexy figure. In another hot Instagram post, she shared her photo along with a sexy new 2020 Polaris Slingshot. The model stood in front of the new sports car while holding a helmet and flaunting her black lingerie. Cheri threw a sensuous gaze at the camera.

Many of Cheri's fan followers took to Instagram to like and comment on the photo. While several just shared the fire and love emojis, one of her fans wrote, "The car and the cheri both da bombs".