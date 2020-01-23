Brazilian bombshell and fitness queen Suzy Cortez has shared one of the most scandalous photos on her official Instagram handle. She flashes her nipples in sexy lingerie as seen in her latest photo, which has stunned everyone. Cortez is seen wearing blue-colored net see-through lingerie that reveals almost 90 per cent of her private parts. Cortez is known to be one of the boldest models in the industry and she isn't shy showing off her sexy assets to her fans on social media platforms.

According to reports, the hot model recently made headlines for her scandalous tattoo. Cortez, who claims to be one of the biggest fans of Barcelona star Lionel Messi, got the footballer's face tattooed on her groin recently. Soon after the news broke out, photos and videos of the tattoo session went viral on the internet. Cortez had shared the photos and videos while getting the tattoo in the studio on her official Instagram handle. The tattoo episode most probably didn't go well with Messi's family.

Cortez is an active social media influencer who keeps her fans updated about her life and career. She has managed to raise temperatures with a saga of sexy photos on her Instagram handle. With more than 1.7 million fans, Cortez is grabbing eyeballs with her sexy uploads.

Cortez is also known as Miss BumBum as she won the annual beauty pageant held to reward beauties with the best buttocks. The model has often made heads turn with her plump butts, which she proudly shows off through her videos on Instagram.

Cortez is also a fitness enthusiast and young girls look up to her. Her fitness and workout videos on Instagram have grabbed much attention of youngsters.