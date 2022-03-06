Want to Join Volunteer Troops to Fight For Ukraine Against Russia? Here's How to Apply

Foreigners can now join Ukrainians in fighting against the Russian invaders. On Saturday, Ukraine launched a website calling in applications from foreigners willing to go to Ukraine and "Join the International Legion of Defence of Ukraine" to help Ukrainians fight against the Russian soldiers amid the ongoing war.

President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed that the country received thousands of applications since he called for a new self-styled International Legion on February 27, 2022. Zelensky is now expecting more than 16,000 foreign volunteers to join Ukraine's forces in saving their war-torn country.

"RUSSIA INVADED UKRAINE - join volunteer troops to fight for Ukraine," the words highlighted in the newly launched website read. Meanwhile, 100,000 Ukrainians have already joined the newly established volunteer branch of the Armed Forces since Russia started its all-out war against Ukraine, according to the National Guard of Ukraine, as reported by The Kyiv Independent.

Moreover, Oleksii Reznikov, the Defence Minister of Ukraine recently said that over 66,220 Ukrainian men from abroad returned to join Ukraine's forces to fight against the Russian invaders amid war.

"That's how many men returned from abroad at this moment to defend their country from the horde. These are 12 more combat and motivated brigades! Ukrainians, we are invincible," Reznikov said, according to Reuters.

Zelensky has called on Ukrainians to continue resistance against the Russians and in his recent address, the president praised the civilians for standing up against Russia's occupation. "Every meter of our Ukrainian land won by protest and humiliation of the occupiers is a step forward, towards victory," Zelensky said, according to reports.

How can you apply to join Ukrainian forces?

There are three ways to apply:

1) Visit the Ukrainian Embassy physically

2) Call them by phone

3) Or apply via email

Detailed instructions have been published on the site with step-by-step guidelines on how to join the International Legion of Defense of Ukraine. Prospective foreign fighters should contact Ukrainian embassy or consulate in their respective countries which will provide potential recruits with the necessary and important information regarding the equipment they should have.

