Russia School Shooting: 13 Dead As A 'Mobilized Soldier' Opens Fire in Izhevsk School, Video Shows Kids Running Out of Building As Massive Gunfire Is Heard (WATCH)

At least 13 people have died after a gunman opened fire at a school in Izhevsk, Russia. The dead include children, teachers, and guards. The attacker killed himself during the massacre, according to the local government.

Reports claimed that the attacker was a mobilized soldier who didn't want to go into the Ukraine war.

Kids Run Out Of The School

Videos appeared on the internet show kids running out of the school in a hurry as gunfire is heard in the footage. Other videos show students hiding in a classroom to save themselves while heavy gunfire is heard in the background.

Russia's interior ministry also confirmed that 20 people are wounded in the incident.

Attacker Wore Black-T Shirt Featuring Nazi Symbols

The attacker wearing a ski mask and a black T-shirt featuring Nazi symbols targeted School No.88 in Izhevsk. He was armed with two nonlethal pistols that had been altered to fire live ordnance, according to local media reports.

"Thirteen people were killed because of this crime, including two security guards of the educational institution and two teachers, as well as five minors," Russia's Investigative Committee said in a statement. Medical and rescue workers were seen running inside the school with stretchers.

The School Has Been Evacuated

Udmurtia Governor Aleksandr Berchalov told the journalist that a tragedy happened in Udmurtia today. The school, which is situated at the center of the city, has been evacuated.

Video Shows Attacker Dead On The Floor

Another video appeared on the internet show, the dead attacker lying on the floor and a red Nazi symbol is clearly seen on his cloth. According to investigators, "he was wearing a black top with Nazi symbols and a balaclava" and was not carrying any ID.

"His identity is currently being established," investigators said, according to The Moscow Times.

