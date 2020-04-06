The Russian disinformation campaign spread a false report citing an unknown source that the British PM Boris Johnson, who had contracted coronavirus(COVID 19), has been put on a ventilator after his situation aggravated.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is currently admitted at a London hospital after his coronavirus symptoms continued to persist.

The spokesperson for PM told the press that he had a "comfortable" night at St Thomas' Hospital, and is in "good spirits." A CNN report observed that British officials are no longer describing his symptoms as mild.

The 10 Downing Street came down severely on Russian state news agency - RIA Novosti and accused it of spreading misinformation on the health of the British Prime Minister.

The RIA Novosti in its report quoted an unnamed British healthcare system source that UK PM Boris Johnson will be put on ventilator days after contracting the coronavirus (COVID 19).

"He will be given artificial ventilation of his lungs," the unnamed source told RIA Novosti.

The UK has severely criticized this continued disinformation campaigned spearheaded by Russia. "That is disinformation," Johnson's spokesman said Monday reported Business Insider.

"Our specialist government units have seen a rise in false reports since the coronavirus outbreak started. It's vital that any [such] information is knocked down quickly," the spokesman was quoted as saying.

Boris Johnson had announced on March 27 that he had tested positive for coronavirus and will continue to work from quarantine. The British PM after his hospitalization on Monday said in a tweet post: " I'm in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe."

This is not the first that Russia been accused of spreading misinformation since the outbreak of Coronavirus. It is suspected that Russian sources are behind the spread of a 5G spreads coronavirus conspiracy, following which at least three 5G mobile towers were burned down in Birmingham, Liverpool, and Melling.

There are several conspiracy theories that are being shared widely in the UK that claim that the novel coronavirus outbreak that first appeared in the city of Wuhan in China was caused soon after the rollout of 5G.