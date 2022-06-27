Rudy Giuliani Gets Slapped by SuperMarket Employee; Gets Trolled For 'Exaggerating' the Assault

Rudy Giuliani, former New York mayor, was physically assaulted while campaigning for his son in a supermarket on Staten Island. Giuliani was campaigning for his son Andrew, who is running as a Republican candidate for governor of New York, when the incident took place on Sunday.

Worker Seen Smacking Giuliani

The video of the incident which surfaced on social media shortly after shows the lawyer of former U.S. president Donald Trump, surrounded by a group of people inside the supermarket. Suddenly an employee smacks Giuliani on his back. A woman is then seen rubbing his back as the employee is led away.

Speaking to the New York Post, the 78-year-old said that he was speaking to a group of supporters after coming out men's room when he was hit on the back.

"All of a sudden, I feel this, 'Bam!' on my back," Giuliani said. "I don't know if they helped me not fall down, but I just about fell down, but I didn't."

"I feel this tremendous pain in my back, and I'm thinking, what the â€” I didn't even know what it was," he said. "All of a sudden, I hear this guy say, 'You're a fâ€“king scumbag,' then he moves away so nobody can grab him.

"And he says, 'You, you're one of the people that's gonna kill women. You're gonna kill women. You and your fâ€“king friend are gonna kill women.' Then he starts yelling out all kinds of, just curses, and every once in a while, he puts in that woman thing," said the former Mayor.

He even revealed that the enraged worker said, "You guys think you're saving babies, but you're gonna kill women."

Social Media Trolls Giuliani

Later while appearing on the 77 WABC talk radio, the 78-year-old claimed that he is pretty good shape and therefore did not suffer any major injury. "The slap felt like "somebody shot me. Luckily, I"m a 78-year-old who is in pretty good shape. If I wasn't, I would have hit the ground and probably cracked my skull."

However, Giuliani was trolled on social media for the 'attack'. "#RudyGiuliani was NOT "slapped" .. nor was he "attacked." The employee tapped Rudy on the back to get his attention. There was NO SLAP involved," read another tweet.

"There are moments in history that you remember exactly what you were doing when it happened. Like 9/11 or the Kennedy Assassination. This is are generations D-Day. The day when Rudy Giuliani was lightly slapped on the back," opined a user.

"Rudy Giuliani did not get slapped. Some guy patted him on the back and exercised his Free Speech . Case Closed. Everyone can go home now," expressed a user.