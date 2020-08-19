A new set of photographs unearthed on Tuesday shows former President Billion Clinton receiving a neck massage from one of Jeffery Epstein's alleged victims, following a flight on the financier's infamous Lolita Express. The photos obtained by Daily Mail show one of Epstein's alleged victims Chauntae Davies rubbing her hands into Clinton's shoulders, while she smiles looking at the camera.

The publication of the photos came on a day Clinton delivered a key address at the Democratic Convention to endorse Joe Biden. However, Davies, who was 22 at that time, has said that Clinton was a "perfect gentleman" during the trip and that she saw "no foul play".

Clinton in Focus Again

The recent set of photographs were apparently clicked in September 2002, when Clinton, then 56, was en route to Africa for a humanitarian trip with Epstein and his entourage when the Lolita Express, the billionaire's private jet, landed in Portugal for refueling. Davis at that time was Epstein's personal masseuse and was egged on by Ghislaine Maxwell, now charged with procuring underage girls for Epstein.

One of the photos shows the former President smiling in relief as Davies digs into his shoulder and neck. "While we were in the terminal, the ex-President was complaining of stiffness from falling asleep in his chair," Davies told the outlet.

Davies also said that Maxwell repeatedly encouraged her to give Clinton a massage while the group stopped to refuel the plane at a small airport in Portugal. In fact, after Maxwell's insistence Clinton asked Davies: "Would you mind giving it a crack?" "He turned his back to me and I reached up and I started to rub out the kink in our former President's neck and shoulder," Davies said.

The massage took an awkward turn when Davies requested Clinton to change positions and used a poor choice of words in light of the former president's Oval Office sex scandal with then intern Monica Lewinsky. "I've got a bad angle, would you mind getting on your knees?" Davies recalled asking. "I'm not at all sure what came over me." According to the Daily Mail report, the room fell silent for a few moments.

Wrong Timing

The trip, during which the incident happened, was a high profile tour and included actors Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker in the group. The photographs have once again caught Clinton on the wrong foot. The former President last year acknowledged travelling with Epstein and Maxwell but denied any awareness of the convicted pedophile's crimes, and has not been accused of any wrongdoing of his own.

The publication of the photographs came on a day Clinton endorsed Biden at the second night of virtual Democratic National Convention. Either elect a "go-to-work president" in Democrat Biden or reelect incumbent Donald Trump, who would use a second term to "blame, bully and belittle," Clinton said.

However, the damage was already done by that time. Donald Trump Jr tweeted a link to the article, and suggested Clinton brought it up during his speech as that "would be a lot more interesting then garbage we saw last night," he wrote.

Davies first spoke out about her flight to Africa with Epstein, Clinton, Tucker and Spacey earlier this year. In an earlier interview, she had also claimed of being raped and abused by Epstein soon after meeting him, and said that she was shocked when she saw the A-listers that would be travelling with her to Africa.