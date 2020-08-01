Sex offender Jeffrey Epstein had allegedly tried to force a then-underage girl to have sex with Prince Andrew in an attempt to collect incriminating evidence and blackmail him, newly released court documents reveal. The papers released by a court in New York say that the then-underage girl was Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

In fact, the explosive new documents also reveal Roberts' description of Epstein's partner in crime Ghislaine Maxwell's breasts and public hair. According to the court documents, Epstein would sexually traffic Roberts to several powerful people including prominent American politicians for political, personal and financial gain.

Explosive Revelations

The court papers released on Thursday reveal that Epstein would often traffic underage girls to Prince Andrew and other powerful people like politicians, top business executives, foreign presidents and also a well-known prime minister to "ingratiate himself with them for business, personal, political and financial gain, as well as to obtain potential blackmail information". The girl, referred to as Jane Doe #3 in the document, is none other than Roberts, who had earlier accused Andrew of sexual assault.

Roberts was forced to have sexual relations with Andrew when she was a minor in Maxwell's apartments in London and New York and also on Epstein's private island in the US Virgin Islands. Moreover, one of the many such encounters on Epstein's island was an orgy involving other underage girls.

Bombshell of a Document

According to the court papers, the billionaire pedophile asked Roberts to give Andrew "whatever he demanded" and required her to report back on "details of the sexual abuse". Maxwell on the other hand was the one who would "facilitate Andrew's acts of sexual abuse".

However, Roberts was not only a victim of the Prince but also similar high-profile personalities, including foreign leaders. In fact, the unsealed court documents also reveal that Andrew on one occasion tried to lobby the US on behalf of Epstein to help secure a "favorable plea arrangement".

Roberts' Volley of Allegations

The papers released are part of a 2015 civil court battle between Epstein and Maxwell, and Roberts and have come to the fore just a day before the judge presiding over the criminal case against the British socialite said that her attorneys are not permitted to publicly identify accusers even if they've spoken in a public forum.

Roberts, now 36, in her criminal lawsuit had accused Epstein and Maxwell of sexual abuse. She also had accused Andrew of continued sexual assault, which although the Prince has been denying since the beginning.

The court paper also reveals Roberts' description of Maxwell's breasts and public hair. "I can tell you that she had very large natural breasts. I can tell you that her pubic hair was dark brown, nearly black. I don't remember any specific birthmarks or moles that I could point out that would be relevant," Roberts reportedly has mentioned in the court papers, according to a New York Post report. Roberts also claims that Maxwell would have sex with underage girls "virtually every day". Also, one page of the document details the alleged correspondence between Maxwell and Andrew.