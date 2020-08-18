There are reasons for President Donald Trump to feel excited. A new CNNpoll shows Democratic nominee Joe Biden's lead over Trump among registered voters has significantly narrowed over the past few weeks. The poll shows Trump has fast climbed to within 4 percentage points of Biden. However, two other recent polls showed the former vice president maintaining a much larger lead.

Other polls over the past couple of months showed Biden in a more comfortable position with a significant lead over Trump. However, that seems to be evaporating over the weeks. The new poll has once again changed the equation, which experts said underscores the importance of not depending on any one survey in trying to gauge the state of the race.

Trump Closing in on Biden

The new CNN poll released on the eve of the Democratic National Convention on Sunday shows 50 percent of registered voters backing Biden and his running mate California Senator Kamala Harris while 46 percent are in favor of Trump and Pence. The new poll represents a major shift from CNN's last national poll on the race in June, which found Biden up 55 percent compared with Trump at 41 percent.

Among the 72 percent of registered voters who said that they are very excited about voting this November, Biden's advantage over Trump widens to 53 percent to 46 percent. "Across 15 battleground states, the survey finds Biden has the backing of 49 percent of registered voters, while Trump lands at 48 percent," CNN's write-up of the poll says. However, it doesn't specify which these 15 states are.

Trump's Confidence Soars

Trump embraced the survey results on Monday and pointed to the poll as evidence of the enthusiasm for his reelection during an interview on Fox & Friends ahead of his trip to Wisconsin, where he predicted he would emerge as winner. However, Trump had slammed the CNN poll in June which showed Biden in a more advantageous position.

The recent poll also shows that 54 percent disapprove of the way Trump has been handling his job as president, while 42 percent don't have complaints with him. Also, Trump's favorability rating remains underwater nationally, with 43 percent seeing him favorably, while 55% unfavorably, which is a shade worse than Biden's 46 percent favorable to 47 percent unfavorable even split.

Trump, however, seems to have solidified his partisans since June. While 8 percent of Republicans or Republican-leaning independents in June had said they would back Biden, the numbers have significantly changed in favor of the President. The figure now stands at a meager 4 percent. Also, Trump has succeeded in boosting his backing among conservatives from 76 percent in June to 85 percent, according to the new poll.

Another poll released hours later by ABC and the Washington Post showed Biden leading by a bigger margin, which experts say underscores the importance of not depending on any one survey in trying to gauge the state of the race. However, the race for the coveted position of US President has further heated up over the past couple of months, with both Trump and Biden taking a dig at each other during their campaigns.