WWE is set to host its first pay-per-view event in 2021 in the form of Royal Rumble. It is held this year at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Sunday, 31 January. This is the 34th event under the Royal Rumble chronology.

The pay-per-view event has a couple of interesting matches among which the 30-man and 30-woman Royal Rumble Matches, respectively, are the biggest attractions. This is the first Royal Rumble to be held after the passing away of Pat Patteron, the person behind the Battle Royal match.

The road to WrestleMania 37 opens up with Royal Rumble and whoever wins in these two matches, they will get title shots at the WWE's biggest stage. The names such as Daniel Bryan, Randy Oton, Otis, Edge, Aj Styles, Bobby Lashley and ShinSuke Nakarua among other celebs in the men's match who will be part of the clash.

Coming to the 30-woman Royal Rumble matches, Shayna Baszler, Alexa Bliss, Peyton Royce, Bianca Belair, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Tamina, Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott are the participants who will be taking part in the match.

The other major attractions are Drew McIntyre and Goldberg for WWE Championship, and Roman Reigns taking on Kevin Owns in the Last Man Standing Match for the Universal Championship . Check out the match card:

Matches

No. Matches* Stipulations 1 Men's Royal Rumble match 30-man Royal Rumble match for a world championship match at WrestleMania 37

2 Women's Royal Rumble match 30-woman Royal Rumble match for a women's championship match at WrestleMania 37

3 Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. Kevin Owens Last Man Standing match for the WWE Universal Championship

4 Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Goldberg Singles match for the WWE Championship

5 Asuka and Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler Tag team match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

6 Sasha Banks (c) vs. Carmella (with Reginald) Singles match for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Note: This is not the full and final card

Live Streaming:

The event will begin with the kickoff at 7 ET/3P and the main event will begin at 7ET/4 PT.

The Royal Rumble will be live-streamed on WWEapp. The new and existing customers have to pay $9.99 per month for the subscription. Follow the below link to watch the event online:

https://www.wwe.com/wwenetwork

Also, the audience across the world can follow the websites of the respective satellite channels. Normally, the websites will stream the events live online. For example, Indian viewers can watch catch the event live on the sonyliv.com. Also, netizens can check with your mobile service providers, like Jio in India which lets users watch the event live for free.

Netizens from Singapore and Malaysia can catch the action live on HubSports and Astro SuperSport 4, respectively.

Austria: ProSieben Max

Japan: J Sports

Canada: Sports Net

South Africa: Supersport

Ireland: BT Sport