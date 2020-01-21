The 2020's first pay-per-view event Royal Rumble in just five days away. The fans across the globe are eagerly looking forward for the event and especially for the Royal Rumble match which will have 30 wrestlers participating in the squared circle.

As of now, seven matches are confirmed that include 30-Man and 30-Woman Royal Rumble matches. Other attractions are Roman Reigns' faceoff with King Corbin in Falls Count Anywhere Match and Daniel Bryan taking on "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in a strap match. The latter will be defending his Universal Championship title at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas on January 26. Check out the match card:

Confirmed Participants of 30-Man Royal Rumble

Brock Lesnar (World Champion), Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Dolph Ziggler, Randy Orton, Rusev, Erick Rowan, Rey Mysterio, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Kevin Owens, King Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Elias, R-Truth, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, Otis, Tucker, RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe and RAW Tag Team Champion Buddy Murphy's names have been announced to be participating in the match. The names of seven others are yet to be announced.

Confirmed Participants of 30-Woman Royal Rumble

Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross and Sarah Logan are taking part in the match. However, the names of 26 others are yet to be announced.