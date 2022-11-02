Putin Does Have Parkinson's Disease and Pancreatic Cancer, Leaked Spy Documents from Kremlin Reveal

Russian President Vladimir Putin is suffering from both pancreatic cancer and Parkinson's disease, according to leaked Kremlin documents. The 70-year-old Russian tyrant's health has long been a subject of speculation, with new documents leaked to Western intelligence suggesting that he is suffering from major medical problems.

It was also earlier claimed that Putin is suffering from early stages of Parkinson's disease and pancreatic cancer but the reports were unverified. However, this time the claims appear to be authentic. Putin has frequently been seen trembling and shaky in public, giving Ukraine and the West hope that the despot may soon step down from his position.

Putin is Suffering

Putin's mysterious absences and unsteady public appearances have fanned claims among opposition politicians that he is suffering from major health issues, but the Kremlin has always denied them. He is reportedly followed by a group of doctors who closely observe his health wherever he goes.

However, according to The Sun, emails from a Russian intelligence source now seem to confirm, that the 70-year-old has Parkinson's disease and cancer. They said there are also rumors he now has prostate cancer.

"I can confirm he has been diagnosed with early-stage Parkinson's disease, but it's already progressing," the Russian security services insider claimed in the email.

"This fact will be denied in every possible way and hidden. Putin is regularly stuffed with all kinds of heavy steroids and innovative painkilling injections to stop the spread of pancreatic cancer he was recently diagnosed with.

"It not only causes a lot of pain, Putin has a state of puffiness of the face and other side effects - including memory lapses.

"In his close circle, there are rumours that in addition to pancreatic cancer, which is gradually spreading, Putin also has prostate cancer."

Putin has long taken pleasure in his reputation as a "strongman," but his abrupt transformation over the past several years has led to concerns that he may be battling a serious medical ailment.

He frequently appeared out of breath, slurred his speech, or appeared worn out Throughout his public appearances during the Ukraine war,

Strong Claims

However, have been claims in the West concerning Putin's health, most notably ex-MI6 director Sir Richard Dearlove, who claimed the Russian president may be committed to a sanitarium and will pass away by 2023 as a result of health problems.

More fuel was added to the fire after Putin was spotted with evident IV track marks on the back of his hand recently.

The General SVR Telegram channel has long claimed that Putin has Parkinson's disease and cancer. After he supposedly got a medical test, it was claimed last week that the tyrant's relatives are worried about coughing fits, persistent nausea, and a lack of appetite.

Earlier last month, Putin appeared to be in pain during a parade in Moscow's Red Square to celebrate breaking international law to seize four areas of Ukraine. The unwell autocrat appeared manic, with his cheekbones swollen and his face crimson.

According to political expert Valery Solovey, Putin has cancer, Parkinson's disease, and schizoaffective disorder, among other terrible ailments. Solovey claimed the tyrant's health "is deteriorating... dramatically" and hinted that this may have affected how he felt about the bungled war.

His circle is concerned that the leader's "thinness and chronic cough" are becoming apparent and would be interpreted by Russian elites as "signs of the leader's rapidly deteriorating health." The General SVR Telegram, which claims to have insider contacts in the Kremlin, reported that the Russian president has dropped 18 pounds recently despite seeming noticeably fat and puffy in the face.

On February 24, Putin gave the order for his armed forces to invade Ukraine, and since then, rumors concerning his health have circulated.