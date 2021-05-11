Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shows Off Lacy Nightwear as She Models 'Vintage Inspired' Lingerie

The former Victoria's Secret model, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, set pulses racing with her hotness as she shared a series of pictures and videos on her Instagram handle posing in a blue nightwear and lingerie set.

The model launched her collection exclusively after a tie-up with Marks & Spencer and is styled as the 'vintage inspired' lingerie range that dates back to the early days of lingerie and is mixed with a contemporary fusion.

The 34-year-old model looked incredibly chick as she styled her look in a navy pleat and lace camisole themed babydoll along with matching French knickers. The sultry outfit displayed ample cleavage and showed off her toned legs. The camisole is designed esthetically in French-lace and is paired with a tint of rose gold.

The pictures show Rosie in her long blonde hair cascading in waves around her shoulders. The model looked like a dream in the light brown background-themed photoshoot.

The blonde beauty also flaunted a blue bra set with detailed cups and underwires with 'Rosie exclusive for M&S' running across the video. The leggy lass revealed the collection has now become her favourite and is a must have in every woman's wardrobe.

''My vintage inspired new range is available to shop now at @marksandspencer. I took inspiration from the decadent 1920s. It think it might be my favourite collection yet,'' she captioned the series of images on her Instagram handle.

Even Marks & Spencer shared Rosie's images sporting a light teal lingerie set with frills and lace and captioned it, ''Beautiful, delicate and feminine lingerie designed by @rosiehw. You're going to want to snap up the whole collection..''

The pictures received several likes and comments in just a span of a few hours and most of the women seem to have been awe-struck with the vintage inspired lingerie range, that can also be a collectors edition as rare pieces like these would never be made again.

Celebrity photographer Zoey Grossman, who shoots pictures for the cover pages of top fashion magazines such as Vogue among others, was among the first ones to drop a comment on Rosie's M&S pictures and said, ''So pretty'' and added a heart emoji.