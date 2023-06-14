Rose Montoya: White House Bans 'Disrespectful' Trans Influencer Who Bared Breasts During Biden's LGBTQ Pride Party as She 'Won't Be Invited Back'

The White House finally banned trans influencer Rose Montoya after she flashed her breasts at President Joe Biden's LGBTQ Pride party. The White House officials said that Montoya won't be invited to any event at the White House in the future as they blasted her stunt as "inappropriate and disrespectful."

Montoya, 27, flashed her boobs and then cupped them on the White House lawn on Saturday moments after shaking hands with Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. Both Montoya and the Biden administration have since faced backlash for the entire episode, with veterans and Republicans calling it "vulgar" and "disrespectful." She was among hundreds invited to the White House for the Pride festivities where she met the president.

Banned for Lifetime

Montoya was denied entry to the executive mansion on Tuesday after a video of her flashing her boobs and then cupping them shortly after meeting Biden on the South Lawn at a Pride party on Saturday went viral.

"This behavior is inappropriate and disrespectful for any event at the White House. It is not reflective of the event we hosted to celebrate LGBTQI+ families or the other hundreds of guests who were in attendance. Individuals in the video will not be invited to future events," a White House spokesperson said in a statement to multiple news outlets.

At her press conference on Tuesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre emphasized that point.

"Individuals in the video certainly will not be invited to future events. And this has not occurred before. This is not this was not a normal thing that has happened under this administration," she said.

Montoya was part of the hundreds invited to the White House to celebrate Pride. Instead, she was caught on camera pulling down her dress and cupping her exposed breasts in front of the Truman balcony with the Pride flag hanging in the background.

"Are we topless at the White House?" the person recording said in the video posted on Montoya's Instagram.

Montoya documented her interactions with the president and first lady Jill Biden in a quick-cut edited Instagram video which he shared with 103,000 followers. In the video, she could be seen dancing to the DJ and posing in front of landmarks including the Washington Monument and the Truman Balcony of the White House.

She also said: "Trans rights are human rights" when speaking with President Biden.

"I had the honor of attending White House Pride, the largest one in history where the pride flag flew for the first time," she captioned the video.

"This is trans joy. We're here at the white house unapologetically trans, queer, and brown.," she further wrote.

Defending Her Self

Montoya hasn't spoken following the White House ban. However, after the video went viral on Sunday, she pointed out that being topless in public was not illegal in Washington DC.

In response to the criticism and uproar from certain online users, whom Montoya identifies as "conservatives", she made a video to address the issue. She claims that these conservatives are using her video clip as an example to suggest that the transgender community "grooms" young people, which she strongly refutes.

"Going topless in DC is legal, and I fully support the movement to free the nipples," she said. "Why is my chest now deemed inappropriate or illegal when I show it off? However, before coming out as trans, it was not."

"All you're doing is affirming I'm a woman," she clapped back at the haters.

Montoya's response video highlights the fact that being topless is not against the law in Washington, D.C., where the incident took place.

In the video, she explains that she purposefully covered her nipples to "play it safe" with "zero intention of trying to be vulgar." Her intention was not to be vulgar she was "simply living in joy. Living my truth and existing in my body."

"Happy Pride. Free the nipple," she says as she concludes her response video.

Montoya has been open about having breast augmentation in September 2020, trachea shaving in November 2020 to eliminate an Adam's Apple, and genioplasty in March 2021 to give her chin a more feminine shape. Montoya hasn't had a bottom operation.

Montoya went viral after she criticized airport screenings as being rude and improper following her final surgery.

Montoya was stopped at security because the full-body scanner picked up an "anomaly" between her legs while she was traveling from Phoenix to Los Angeles.

"Can we talk about how horrible it is to travel while being transgender sometimes? I always have immense anxiety leading up to going through security,' the Hispanic model explained in her viral TikTok, which has been viewed 19 million times.

"And this means that I totally recognize the privilege of having all of my documents correct,' she continued.

"So, the gender marker on my license, for example, says female.

"But, going through the scanner, there's a male scanner and a female scanner in the TSA checkpoint."

With more than 481,000 TikTok followers, Montoya has been using her platform to inform others about the challenges faced by trans people.