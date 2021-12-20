NYPD Rookie Cop Caught Giving Raunchy Lap Dance to Lieutenant at Wild Birthday Bash [VIDEO]

A NYPD lieutenant has been transferred after a scantily clad rookie cop was filmed giving him a raunchy and erotic lap dance during a wild party, according to footages and sources. The incident infuriated higher officials of the department, prompting an investigation into the incident, after which the lieutenant was transferred.

The video, which went viral over the weekend, shows the female cop scantily clad as she gets dirty and makes vulgar moves on the lap of the NYPD cop. Video shows Lt. Nick McGarry grinning widely as the rookie cop gyrates on his lap. The identity of the female cop couldn't be immediately confirmed.

Dirty Dancing

The vulgar video shows the newbie cop wearing a checkered miniskirt, black cut-off tank top and knee-high boots as she grinds on top of 44th Precinct McGarry. The lieutenant is seen sitting in a chair in the middle of the bar as other people look on, according to law-enforcement sources and several videos.

McGarry, a married lieutenant with the NYPD, can be seen grinning widely and enjoying every moment of the dirty dancing. "Oh, my God!'' someone in the crowd can be heard shouting and the two get engrossed in the act.

According to a report in the New York Post, the raunchy tango went down at the precinct's holiday party last week in a Yonkers bar, sources said. The female cop was one of the invitees.

The near-erotic video shows the female officer at one point straddling McGarry from the front, cupping his neck with her arm with her skirt hiked up.

In doing so, she also exposes her black panties, as an onlooker playfully hands him a wad of cash. The video, which has since gone viral infuriated higher-ups in the department leading to an internal investigation and eventual transfer.

McGarry, who lives with his wife in the city's northern suburbs, "knows he f**ked up," a police source said.

Wild Night

At least three videos of the incident have now made their way to the social media. Two of the videos caught the female officer showing off her sexy moves to McGarry, while the third captured her on the dance floor behind another patron, who is bent over.

"It sets a bad precedent,'' the police source said of McGarry's alleged actions.

McGarry has since been transferred to Transit District 12, sources said.

Some patrons of the bar said that watch the female cop giving the raunchy lap dance to the precinct left them disgusted as it was in extremely bad taste.

"To be honest with you, at a family restaurant, that shouldn't be happening,'' said a customer who only gave his first name, Elias. "But what can you do?"

A waitress at the bar said, "Ewww'' when shown the video. However, some customers feel the incident is being overblown as there is nothing wrong with the sexy display. "That's the whole point of a Christmas party â€” you let yourself go," said patron Mark D.