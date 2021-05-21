Romance Is in the Air For Choi Tae Joon – Choi Soo Young; 'So I Married The Anti Fan' Spoilers

Choi Tae Joon and Girl's Generation's Choi Soo Young starrer drama So I Married The Anti Fan has released new posters of episode 7. The duo can be seen getting cozy with each other in the coming episodes of the drama. The romantic comedy drama is about global KPop star Who Joon (played by Choi Tae Joon) falling in love with his anti-fan Lee Geun Young (played by Soo Young), who is a magazine reporter.

The major attraction of episode 7 is appearance of Song Ji Eun. The singer - actress will be seen in the role of a flight attendant. According to the preview, Geun Young appears to be raising questions about an unexpected situation to the flight attendant Song Ji Eun with her arms crossed. Here are spoilers of So I Married The Anti-Fan episode 7.

Episode 7 Spoilers

It looks like Song Ji Eun will play an important role in bringing Who Joon closer to Geun Youn. Supporting these speculations, the newly released stills show Who Joon and Lee Geun Young on a date outdoors. Woo Joon opens his heart out for the first time in front of Geun Youn, when he sings for her. He gets the mic from the hands of a band member who is performing his song while busking. But will this impress Geun Youn?

Another set of images show Who Joon holding on to Geun Young's shoulders while looking at her affectionately. Geun Young avoids his gaze as she looks flustered. The mood is set and it starts raining suddenly, making Who Joon share his jacket with Geun Young to avoid getting rained on.

Episode 6 Preview

In earlier episode, Geun Young ended up living in Who Joon's penthouse as she had nowhere else to go. Episode 7 will also show how Geun Young manages to avoid the eyes of Who Joon's staff members while staying at the star's house. Perhaps this made them realize their feelings for each other and boosted their relationship.

In the preview released on May 20, Who Joon can be seen desperately requesting help from Geun Young. Both end up in a secret place where she is left with a mat and blanket and is asked to wait for ten hours. When Geun Young attempts to leave, Who Joon reveals his passion for rare items. Next, they are seen racing a bike, wearing helmet to conceal their celebrity identity. It looks like episodes 7 and 8 will be full of adventure and romance.

The next episode of Choi Tae Joon and Soo Young starrer So I Married The Anti-Fan will be released on May 21 at 6 PM KST on Viki.