WWE star wrestler Roman Reigns believes that Seth Rollins will never leave the company as he is a big fan of WWE and had always dreamt of being a part of it. In recent times, the former WWE Universal Champion has been receiving a lot of jeers from the WWE fans. All of this started due to the feud of the 33-year-old wrestler with arch-nemesis Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend.

Wyatt has become a very much popular face in the WWE universe in recent times and currently has a huge fan base. Rollins who is associated with RAW has been regularly tormented by the alter ego of Wyatt for quite some time before he took his turn to take revenge. But at the Crown Jewel event, the 33-year-old lost his Universal title to The Fiend which was pretty much appreciated by the wrestling fans.

Reigns, on the other hand, is associated with the blue brand SmackDown currently and had faced similar situations in the past. In an interview with Corey Graves on the After The Bell podcast, the 34-year-old stated that the booing will not affect the former Universal champion much as he is a professional wrestler. He further went on to say that Rollins will not be scared but he will get motivated to perform better.

"Seth is a pro wrestling guy and he is never going to go anywhere. He's always had the dream of being in WWE and doing this, and having a little bit of a rollercoaster ride isn't going to scare him away. If anything, this is what you want. Just talking through it and cycling through it in my brain, you want to have them [fans] a little bit polarised, you want them to compete, you want them to go nuts," Reigns told Corey Graves on the After The Bell podcast as quoted by Sportskeeda.

The former Universal championship who was defeated by The Fiend at the Crown Jewel event will next lead the team of the red brand in the most awaited 5-on-5-on-5 match between RAW, SmackDown and NXT. It will be interesting to see who turns out as the winner.