Roland Steadham: CBS Meteorologist Killed in Plane Crash after Aircraft Hits Power Line and Plunges Into Icy River in Idaho

A beloved CBS meteorologist and a devoted father was killed in a plane crash after his aircraft struck a power line and crashed into an icy river in rural Idaho. Roland Steadham, 67, the veteran chief meteorologist at Boise-based CBS affiliate CBS2, was among two people who died in Tuesday's plane crash on the Payette River near Emmett, Idaho.

Flight-tracking data shows the aircraft disappeared from radar at 10:55 a.m., only about 12 minutes after it took off from Emmett Airport. "Preliminary information indicates that a small plane clipped a power line and crashed upon the ice in the river," the Gem County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

Tragic Death

Photos showed rescue crews navigating the icy river in a small boat as they searched the crash site in the bitter cold. The second person aboard the plane had not yet been identified, and authorities had not released additional information about the aircraft — which was registered to Northwest Registered Agent LLC — or what led to the crash.

Steadham was described as a highly respected and skilled pilot who regularly flew a small plane out of Emmett, according to CBS2's announcement of his death.

It remains unclear whether he was the one flying the aircraft when it crashed.

With more than 3,000 hours of flight experience, Steadham was deeply passionate about aviation. Just a week before his death, he had visited an aviation class at the Payette River Regional Technical Academy in Emmett, where he spoke to students about his love for flying and shared his experience.

"The last thing he said before leaving class was, 'I've enjoyed years of flying ... it's been so good to me ... and I'd really encourage you guys to pursue aviation,'" teacher Jim Baker told Idaho6 News.

Star in His Own Right

Beyond flying, Steadham was also an enthusiastic skydiver and a graduate of both Brigham Young University and the University of Utah. Over his career, he served as chief meteorologist at several stations, including Miami's NBC affiliate WTVJ, Salt Lake City's CBS affiliate KUTV and ABC affiliate KTVX, before ultimately joining CBS2 in Boise.

News of his death stunned viewers across Idaho, many of whom shared heartfelt tributes in his memory.

"He was a friend that my wife and I would see often at the McDonald's here in Star. He always had time to talk about the weather and his love of flying his plane," one wrote on Facebook.

"God bless Roland's family! We lost a beautiful person today doing what he loved to do," another wrote.

Steadham is survived by his wife, six children, and several grandchildren.

Authorities said the cause of Tuesday's crash is still being investigated by the Gem County Sheriff's Office.