Rounding off the year on a high note, legendary singer Rod Stewart became the oldest male solo artist to rank number one on the UK albums chart with his recent release 'You're in My Heart'. As per the Official Charts Company, Sir Rod, aged 74 years and 11 months, took away the title previously held by Paul Simon.

The album was released three weeks ago on November 22. A roaring success ever since then, the album rang the bell on the board. This is Stewart's tenth album that has been ranked No 1 in the UK.

The album, which comprises of Stewart's previous songs sung by the vocalist with new orchestrations, started at No 3 position before gradually climbing to the top spot with a close winning margin 750 in sales against Robbie Williams and The Who.

Stewart's lucky 10

Stewart's who has under his belt 36 top 10 titles, previously hit the No 1 mark with these compilations: 'Every Picture Tells a Story' (1971), 'Never a Dull Moment' (1972), 'Sing It Again Rod' (1973), 'Smiler' (1974), 'Atlantic Crossing' (1975), 'A Night on the Town' (1976), 'Greatest Hits, Vol. 1' (1979), 'Time' (2013), and 'Blood Red Roses' (2018).

The record for the oldest female to top the album charts is held by Dame Vera Lynn who managed the feat in 2014 when she was 97 years old. Lynn's album 'Vera Lynn: National Treasure', had topped the charts.

Rod got embroiled in controversy over his tweet

However, the 74-year-old singer's tweet about his success didn't go well with a lot of his fans, given the fact that it included a congratulatory note for newly elected Prime Minister Boris Johnson's.

Stewart had tweeted, "A new government and a new number one for Sir Rod. Thank you once again to my legions of fans who I will never take for granted. Bless you all and a Merry Christmas. Well done Robbie, well done Boris, no hard feelings Pete Townshend!"

Sir Rod who swears about his love for Celtic and describes Scotland as his spiritual home, was soon placed under flak by non-Tory voters, fans and fellow musicians, who were quick to voice their anger on social media.

"Well done who? Don't come back to Celtic Park," tweeted a fan. Ronan McGhee wrote "Well done Boris? Stay away from Celtic please," . Kevin Barry Curran Bolingoli demanded a ban on the singer. "Announce lifetime ban from Celtic Park". "Don't ever want to see you wearing Celtic slippers again Rod..." wrote another. "Stay away from celtic 'SIR' Fraud," Thomas said.

Some Twitterati's demanded that he should not return to Scotland ever. "Please don't come back to Parkhead or Scotland for that matter."