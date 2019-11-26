Things are not well between the legendary singers and long-time friends, Elton John and Rod Stewart. The duo, who are no more on talking terms with each other, parted ways quickly after Stewart's comment on John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, terming it as a money grabbing tour.

The revelations were made by Rod Stewart during a radio show. "I do love Elton, only we're not talking at the moment. We've had a spat. Because I criticized his tour as being money-grabbing," he said.

How things soured between the two 'friends'?

Elton who underwent surgery for prostate cancer announced his epic Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour in 2018. Soon after, in one of the interviews, while making fun of the announcement, Stewart said, "I don't think this is a big deal, it stinks of selling tickets." Admitting that he had sent an email to the legendary singer seeking details on his announcement, Stewart said mentioned that he did not hear anything back.

Terming 'the farewell tours' dishonest, Stewart while talking about his own retirement from the music world, said that he has never spoken about it and will not make any announcement. The 74-year-old singer-songwriter further went on to say that he will just fade away.

Elton John's announcement of the tour

On 24 January 2018, Elton John announced that he would be retiring from touring. He revealed details about his farewell tour christened, Farewell Yellow Brick Tour, scheduled over three years with 300 dates.

"I always thought I was going to be like Ray Charles, BB King — on the road forever. My priorities have changed. We had children and it changed our lives. That doesn't mean to say I'm not going to be creative. But I'm not going to travel," said the singer while announcing his tour.

The tour began on September 8, 2018, in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The tour, by the end of the first edition, on March 18, 2019, has already earned over $125 million along with a Billboard Music Award in the category Top Rock Tour. Incidentally, this is not the first time that John announced a farewell tour. In 1977, John had announced his permanent break from performing live, only return sometime later.

During an interview with BBC, John had spoken about his medical struggles, "I had to learn to walk again. I was extremely sick. I was 'like the Bionic Woman" as I have my tonsils, colon and appendix removed. Post his surgery for prostrate cancer, the singer had contracted a serious infection.

Stewart regrets his comments

Admitting that his comments were not made in the good spirit, Stewart said he regret poking fun at the Tiny Dancer's singer. He stated that he was a bit unfair to Elton as he said those words about the singer on television while he was drunk. "I wish I hadn't said it. I think he's very upset with me," said the singer adding that he might send an apology to Elton.