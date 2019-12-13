Columbian singer Carolina Giraldo Navarro most popular as Karol G in the music fraternity has made it to Google's 2019 most searched personalities list. The singer in November this year launched her hit women empowering anthem 'Tusa' that got a huge response from the audience. Thanks to the Nicki Minaj-assisted track 'Tusa' which seems to have managed to help Karol G feature in the Google search list.

The song has become the number one Latin song of 2019. Sung by Karol G and Nicki Minaj, the two lead female artists made their debut and became the first to bow at No. 1 on the Hot Latin song list since Shakira and Maluma's Chantaje in 2016. Karol G's 'Ocean' also bagged the number 2 spot among the top Latin albums this year.

What does Tusa mean?

For those who are wondering what Tusa means, Karol in an interview has revealed that it is a slang in Columbian that means heartache. The song is made for those females who can't get over their exes. The song tells a story of a girl who thinks she's over her ex-boyfriend but realizes she isn't. When she hears the song it makes her sad as the girl starts thinking about her ex.

Meanwhile, Karol is known to have bagged the Best New Artist award at the Latin Grammy Awards in 2018. The 28-year-old Colombian singer was also nominated for the Billboard Latin Music Awards this year.

Tusa's success has granted Karol her third Number 1 on the Hot Latin Songs chart after she collaborated with Pitbull and El Chombo for 'Dame Tu Cosita,' that featured Cutty Ranks, in 2018.