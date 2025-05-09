Rockwall County Mom and Church Volunteer Who Had Sexual Contact with Her Son's Friend in Car, At Party, Sentenced

A Rockwall County mother has been sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of making sexual contact with a 13-year-old friend of her son, officials say.

Natalie Sorrells, a real estate agent in Rockwall County and a volunteer at Lakepointe Church, was originally charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child.

According to court records, the assault charges were disposed of, and Sorrells was found guilty of the indecency counts. The Rockwall County District Clerk said each guilty charge earned Sorrells 30 months in prison. The two sentences will run consecutively, giving her five years in total. In addition to the prison sentence, Sorrels will also have to a pay a $10,000 fine.

Sorrells was Accused of Engaging in Sexual Contact with the 13-Year-Old After Picking Him Up from Football, at Her Son's Party

Sorrells, 44, was originally charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with child sexual contact on February 20, 2024, as previously reported.

The charges stem from allegations that Sorrells sexually assaulted a 13-year-old boy on multiple occasions. The mother of the child told police she found several deleted text messages between Sorrells and her son, in which Sorrells referred to the child as "babe." Weeks later, the child disclosed to his mother that Sorrells had molested him.

In a forensic interview, the 13-year-old described multiple instances of inappropriate contact with Sorrells since April 2023, including two incidents of Sorrells touching him inappropriately and having sexual contact with him in a car after she picked him up from a football game and at a party for Sorrells' son.

The 13-year-old also told police that Sorrells provided him and several friends with alcohol and tobacco on several occasions.

Church Said the Sexual Contact Did not Take Place on its Premises

Sorrells had been serving as a volunteer youth worker at Lakepointe Church, which is led by well-known pastor Josh Howerton and has six locations throughout the Dallas area.

The Texas megachurch, where Sorrells served as a youth volunteer, stated that it learned of the allegations last week and immediately restricted Sorrells from any access to minors and removed her from her volunteer position. The church noted that all of its volunteers undergo a security clearance, background checks, and training before serving.

The church's statement revealed that the alleged illegal sexual contact with a minor occurred last week, though it was not on church premises or during any church event, and the minor was not under Sorrells' direct leadership.