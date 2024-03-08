Texas Mom Accused of Sexually Assaulting Son's 13-Year-Old Friend in Car After Picking Him Up from Football Game, at Son's Party

A Rockwall County, Texas, mother is accused of sexually assaulting her son's 13-year-old friend, according to an arrest affidavit.

44-year-old Natalie Sorrells of Heath was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child in February, says the affidavit obtained by Fox 4.

Sorrells Called the Victim 'Babe,' Touched the Boy Inappropriately on Multiple Occasions

The mother of the victim told police she found several deleted text messages between Sorrells and her son. In the messages, Sorrells called the child "babe," according to the affidavit.

Weeks later, the child told his mother that Natalie had molested him. In a forensic interview at the Rockwall Children's Advocacy Center, the 13-year-old described multiple instances of inappropriate contact with Sorrells since April 2023.

The 13-year-old described two incidents where Sorrells touched the boy inappropriately. He also described Sorrells having sexual contact with him in a car after she picked him up from a football game and at a party for Sorrells' son, according to the affidavit.

Victim Said Sorrells Also Provided Him and His Friends with Alcohol, Tobacco

In the middle of one encounter, the child described Sorrells' husband calling to ask if she was cheating on him, according to the documents. The 13-year-old also told police that Sorrells provided him and several friends with alcohol and tobacco on several occasions.

Sorrells was arrested Feb. 26 by officers from the Heath Department of Public Safety, and court records show she bonded out the following day. Sorrells, a real estate agent, served as a volunteer youth worker at Lakepointe Church in Rockwall, KDFW-TV first reported.

Sorrells Removed as Youth Volunteer from Church Following Arrest

Lakepointe Church told KDFW in a statement that Sorrells has been removed from her position and restricted from any contact with children at church "out of an abundance of caution." Parents at the church were also informed.

"It is our current understanding that no inappropriate activity occurred on church premises, at any church event, and that the minor involved was not under the direct leadership of the volunteer," the church's statement said, according to KDFW. All Lakepointe Church volunteers undergo background checks, security clearance and training, the church told KDFW.