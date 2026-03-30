Rock Icon Ella to Return to Singapore with 'Majlis Tertinggi Rockqueen' Concert

Malaysian rock legend Ella is all set to return to Singapore for a one-night concert on May 9, bringing her latest tour, Majlis Tertinggi Rockqueen, to The Star Theatre.

The performance will mark the 59-year-old singer's first show in Singapore since 2024. Popularly known as Malaysia's "Queen of Rock", Ella, whose full name is Nor Zila Binti Aminuddin, has built a career spanning more than three decades, earning a loyal fan base across the region.

The fans can expect to hear some of her most popular hits, including Rama Rama, Pengemis Cinta and Puteri Kota, songs that have defined her legacy in the Malay music scene.

Tickets for the Singapore concert are currently on sale via Sistic, with prices ranging from S$69 to S$249, excluding booking fees. People who are opting for VIP tickets will also have the opportunity to attend a meet-and-greet session with the veteran performer.

Ella's upcoming Singapore show follows a successful run of the concert in Malaysia earlier this year. The February performance at Bukit Jalil National Stadium drew a crowd of nearly 60,000, underscoring her enduring appeal. The event also featured appearances by fellow music icons Amy Search and Tam Spider.

With her signature energy and stage presence, Ella's return is expected to draw fans eager to relive the golden era of Malay rock.