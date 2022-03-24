Robinhood Debit Card: Spending Limits, Usage, Banned Countries and All you Need to Know

Robinhood has launched a new debit card with a big feature allowing customers to invest spare change in stocks and cryptocurrencies as they spend. According to Robinhood, users can choose to round up their spending figure to the nearest dollar and invest in digital assets or currencies of their choice with the newly launched Robinhood debit card.

The new debit card unveiled by Robinhood Markets Inc. is set to benefit users as it will also reward them with a weekly bonus. A new subsidiary of the online brokerage called Robinhood Money is offering the debit card, which is going to replace Robinhood's current Cash Management debit card that was announced in 2019.

Apart from Robinhood's new debit card, spare change investing is being offered by consumer finance apps like Chime and Acorns Grow Inc. Spare change investing is a feature that allow consumers to invest very small amount of money in assets and is appealing to younger consumers.

Robinhood Debit Card Spending Limits

Robinhood debit card daily spending limit - $5,000

Robinhood debit card monthly spending limit - $15,000

Robinhood debit card ATM Withdrawal daily limit - $1,010

Robinhood debit card ATM Withdrawal monthly limit - $5,000

How and Where can you use your Robinhood debit card?

Customers can use their Robinhood debit card virtually anywhere in the world where Mastercard is accepted. Customers can make purchases online, or at stores, get cash apart from doing hotel reservations, and get other benefits by using the new Robinhood card.

Robinhood's virtual debit card can be used online and through Google Pay, Apple Pay, and Samsung Pay. The card can be used 24/7 depending on the availability of cash in your brokerage account to cover your purchases.

Robinhood Debit Card Banned in These Countries

Robinhood has notified through its official website that the use the new debit card is currently banned in the following countries:

Afghanistan

Angola

Albania

Algeria

Azerbaijan

Argentina

Belarus

Bangladesh

Bosnia

Herzegovina

Brunei Darussalam

Botswana

Brazil

Burundi

Bulgaria

Central African Republic

Cambodia

Cuba

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Cote d'Ivoire

Democratic People's Republic of Korea

Dominica

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Ethiopia

Georgia

Ecuador

Guyana

Ghana

Honduras

Haiti

Hong Kong

Iraq

Iran

Indonesia

Kyrgyzstan

Kuwait

Kazakhstan

Kenya

Latvia

Lebanon

Namibia

Nigeria

North Macedonia

Nicaragua

Palestine

Poland

Panama

Pakistan

Paraguay

Philippines

Papua New Guinea

Qatar

Sao Tome

Principe

Sierra Leone

Russia

South Sudan

Somalia

Sudan

Suriname

Sri Lanka

Syria

Tajikistan

Tanzania

Taiwan

Trinidad

Thailand

Tobago

Turkmenistan

Turkey

Ukraine

United Arab Emirates

Uganda

Uzbekistan

Zimbabwe

Yemen

Vanuatu

Vietnam

Venezuela

Lao People's Democratic Republic

Libya

Liberia

Mongolia

Mali

Morocco

Myanmar

Montenegro

Nepal

Read more